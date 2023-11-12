‘Lower Than Milk’: SNL’s Trump Slams GOP Primary Candidates’ ‘Very Low’ Chances

Saturday Night Live (SNL) slammed Republican presidential candidates’ perceived slim chances of beating former President Donald Trump for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination.

Trump, portrayed by James Austin Johnson, interrupted the comedy show’s satire of Wednesday’s Republican presidential primary debate hosted by NBC News.

“How adorable. They actually think they’ve got a chance,” SNL’s caricature of Trump told the audience as he crashed the debate. “Sad in some ways, but in other ways funny. Can you believe it, folks?”

The parody of the former president declared he’s “still the best choice” despite his “91 indictments” and “four trials.” He teased, “there’s nothing they can do about it, just like in real life,” before listing the low poll numbers of his five challengers portrayed behind him on stage.

“And how about poor Tim Scott, huh? One percent. Very low. Lower than, frankly, milk,” SNL’s Trump said. “Apparently there’s milk lower than 1%. People are calling it ‘skim.’ We’ve never had it. Don’t drink it.”

SNL’s Trump called his low-polling contender “Skim Scott.” He speculated there was “not a lot of chemistry” between the senator and his girlfriend, saying “they make me and Melania look like Taylor and Travis.”

Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy was characterized as “hard” to like by SNL’s Trump, who referred to him as “rude” with “weird hair.”

SNL's Trump said former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley "made some terrible points" during the debate, stating "we're not gonna have a president whose name is 'Nicki.'"

“‘President Nikki.’ Just doesn’t sound right. Probably because it’s a woman’s name,” SNL’s Trump said.

Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie was written off as forgettable by Johnson’s portrayal of Trump, while Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was said to have no chance of being elected president.

“Poor Ron DeSantis. Even SNL doesn’t think he has a chance,” SNL’s Trump said. “If they did, it’d be like Paul Rudd or something in there, right?”

Trump did not participate in the third Republican presidential debate, opting to campaign in Hialeah, Florida instead. He called his opponents “unwatchable,” saying, “We did the right thing by not participating.”

The fourth GOP debate will be hosted by New Nation, “The Meghan Kelly Show,” The Washington Free Beacon and Rumble, the Republican National Committee (RNC) announced after the third debate.