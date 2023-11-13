Dem Rep Announces She’s Running To Succeed Glenn Youngkin As Virginia Gov

Virginia Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger announced Monday she is running for governor in 2025 instead of seeking reelection.

Spanberger, a three-term congresswoman who previously served in law enforcement and in the CIA, launched her gubernatorial campaign in a Twitter video, where she pitched herself as a bipartisan politician. The congresswoman pledged to lower prescription drug costs, bolster the middle class, reduce inflation and protect “women’s reproductive rights” if elected governor, as well as “recruiting and retaining teachers.” (RELATED: Rep. Spanberger Surrogate Says Parents Who Don’t ‘Affirm’ Their Child’s Gender Identity Should Be ‘Looked Into’)

“But today, we find ourselves at a crossroads. Our country and our commonwealth are facing fundamental threats to our rights, our freedoms and to our democracy,” Spanberger said in the video. “While some politicians in Richmond focus on banning abortion and books, what they’re not doing is helping people. I know how to bring people together and get real things done that improve lives. That’s why I’m running for governor. Because when we ride above the chaos and division, we can focus on what matters most to Virginians.”

I’m officially running to become the next Governor of Virginia. I’m a former CIA case officer, former federal agent, current Member of Congress, and mom to three great kids. I know that when we rise above the chaos and division, we can focus on what matters most to Virginians. pic.twitter.com/rB5EoNnD2H — Abigail Spanberger (@SpanbergerVA07) November 13, 2023

Spanberger in the video also touted her work in Congress supporting veterans, small businesses and those struggling with addiction.

The congresswoman was first elected in 2018 where she narrowly ousted incumbent Republican Rep. David Brat 50.3% to 48.4%. Spanberger secured reelection in 2020 and 2022 by roughly 2 and 5 points, respectively.

“Even in this moment of deep division, we can cease this opportunity. I am running to serve all Virginians, in every community across our commonwealth. Because it’s about time we do what’s right for everyone, and that’s what matters most,” said Spanberger.

Spanberger became the first candidate to jump in the 2025 gubernatorial race, with several other Republicans and Democrats expected to run, including Democratic Mayor Levar Stoney of Richmond, Republican Attorney General Jason Miyares and Republican Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, according to The Associated Press. Virginia Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who won by 2 points in 2021, won’t be running for reelection, as governors in the state aren’t permitted to run for consecutive terms.

The congresswoman’s decision not to seek reelection will likely make for a competitive race for her seat in 2024, as she represents a battleground district in the northern part of the state, according to the AP.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.