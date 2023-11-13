‘F*ck You’: Adam Driver Shocks Audience With Blunt Response To Question

Famous actor Adam Driver dropped a slick f-bomb on a fan during a Q&A session at Poland’s Camerimage Film Festival on Sunday.

The actor was participating in a panel discussion about his upcoming movie, “Ferrari,” when he suddenly found himself confronted by a rude and confrontational non-question.

“What do you think about crash scenes, they look pretty harsh, dramatic, and, I must say, cheesy for me, what do you think?” an audience member asks Driver as the “Marriage Story” star sits on stage with a water bottle in hand, video shows.

Driver looked calm, held his composure and finished swallowing his mouthful of water, as if the disparaging question didn’t demand his immediate attention. He then spoke his mind without even flinching, or letting on that he was irritated.

“Fuck you, I don’t know,” the actor said, drawing laughs from the audience. “Next question.”

The snarky exchange has been widely shared on social media. (RELATED: James Cameron Appears To Give Fans The Middle Finger After ‘Avatar’ Screening)

“Ferrari” is scheduled for release on Christmas Day. Driver plays the role of Enzo Ferrari in 1957, when he was facing bankruptcy and decided to risk everything on the Mille Miglia — a 1,000 mile race across Italy, TMZ explained.