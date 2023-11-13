Police Arrest Homeless Man For Allegedly Knifing Sleeping Subway Passenger, Two Others

New York police arrested Abraham Kentish, a homeless man, after he allegedly knifed three people Sunday, according to multiple reports.

The 27-year-old suspect was charged with three counts of assault related to the alleged stabbing spree, News 12 reported. (RELATED: Video Allegedly Shows Samuel Haskell Jr. Discarding Large Object In Dumpster, Possibly Connected To Recovered Torso)

Kentish began his alleged attacks at a homeless shelter, where he allegedly slashed a 38-year-old man in the face and a 70-year-old in the chest, 1010 WINS reported. Kentish then reportedly boarded a train where he allegedly stabbed a sleeping 26-year-old man in the neck.

Homeless man arrested for slashing spree on NYC street and at subway station https://t.co/uo5hU4K1xv pic.twitter.com/9SVuVFaG55 — New York Post (@nypost) November 13, 2023

All victims were taken to Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center and are in stable condition, the New York Post (NYP) reported.

The exact motive for these alleged knifing incidents remains unclear, according to NYP.

Kentish’s alleged first stabbing early Sunday morning and the time of his arrest happened in a span of less than two hours, the New York Post noted.

Homeless violence is not a new phenomenon in the United States. A homeless man reportedly stabbed another homeless man to death in Washington, D.C., back in March. A personal conflict sparked the alleged incident, according to Martin Austermuhle from WAMU 88.5. The feud between the two reportedly involved drugs and a burnt tent.