Oversight Committee Subpoenas Former Biden WH Official Dana Remus To Answer Questions Related To Classified Docs

The House Oversight Committee on Monday subpoenaed a former White House official, requesting she appear for a deposition and answer questions related to President Joe Biden’s handling of classified documents.

Former White House Counsel Dana Remus is being subpoenaed to appear before the committee to discuss whether President Biden mishandled classified documents, the Oversight Committee announced. (RELATED: Oversight Committee Subpoenas Biden Family Members, Key Associate To Defend Foreign Business Dealings)

🚨BREAKING🚨@RepJamesComer subpoenas former White House Counsel Dana Remus to appear for a deposition related to President Biden’s mishandling of classified documents. In addition, Chairman Comer is seeking transcribed interviews with four White House employees. pic.twitter.com/BuqQWJzABh — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) November 13, 2023

“Facts continue to emerge showing that the White House’s narrative of President Biden’s mishandling of classified documents doesn’t add up,” House Oversight Chairman James Comer said in a statement.

“It is imperative to learn whether President Biden retained sensitive documents related to any countries involving his family’s foreign business dealings that brought in millions for the Biden family. The Oversight Committee looks forward to hearing directly from Dana Remus and other central figures to further our investigation into President Biden’s mishandling of classified documents and determine whether our national security has been compromised.”

REMUS SUBPOENA LETTER:

The Oversight Committee is also requesting interviews with four White House employees with knowledge of how President Biden handled classified materials.

Special Counsel Robert Hur is investigating Biden’s handlings of classified documents, and President Biden was interviewed by Hur’s office in October. As many as 100 witnesses have been interviewed during the course of Hur’s investigation. (RELATED: House Oversight Investigating Whether Joe Biden Held Classified Documents Related To Hunter Biden’s Business Dealings)

The Oversight Committee in October wrote a letter to White House Counsel Edward Siskel containing a timeline of when five Biden administration employees and a former aide to then-Vice President Biden handled classified documents at the Penn Biden Center, a think tank in Washington, D.C., where Joe Biden had an office after his vice presidency.

President Biden senior adviser Annie Tomasini took inventory of his documents and materials at the Penn Biden Center in March 2021, soon after Biden’s inauguration, according to the letter.

Remus directed former VP Biden aide and current Defense Department employee Kathy Chung to retrieve materials at the Penn Biden Center in May 2022, the letter continues. Chung allegedly went to the Penn Biden Center the following month to pack up documents and materials.

Two days later, Remus and Biden aide Anthony Bernal went with an unknown White House employee to retrieve the classified documents but their vehicle could not fit all of the boxes, according to the Oversight Committee. In October 2022, White House employee Ashley Williams and Joe Biden’s personal attorney Pat Moore allegedly went to the Penn Biden Center to sort through the boxes and begin clearing them out.

The FBI searched the Penn Biden Center in November 2022 after Biden’s attorneys found classified documents there Nov. 2, CBS News first reported in January.

Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Hur special counsel Jan. 12 to investigate whether President Biden mishandled classified documents.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre declined to comment on the subpoenas at Monday’s press briefing.

Henry Rodgers contributed to this report.