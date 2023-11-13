UK Cabinet Minister Fired For Criticizing Pro-Hamas Protesters

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak fired Home Secretary Suella Braverman on Monday after she criticized pro-Hamas protesters.

Braverman called the demonstrators “hate marchers” and claimed that police were biased against right-wing protests, BBC reported. Scotland’s First Minister Humza Yousaf previously accused her of “fanning the flames of division” from a position now “untenable.”

However, Braverman stood by her remarks, stating that she would “have more to say in due course,” The Guardian reported. The ousted official is expected to release another article like her first in Thursday’s Times, which led to accusations of aggravating tensions over violent Armistice Day protests.

“Suella is popular,” an unnamed MP who supports Braverman said. “The political establishment might tut about her views on protests, but our constituents agree. Rishi might have created a problem for himself. She will become a rallying point.”

Former United Kingdom Prime Minister David Cameron announced Monday that he had been picked by the current prime minister to replace Braverman, noting that he “gladly accepted” the position.

The Prime Minister has asked me to serve as his Foreign Secretary and I have gladly accepted. We are facing a daunting set of international challenges, including the war in Ukraine and the crisis in the Middle East. At this time of profound global change, it has rarely been more… — David Cameron (@David_Cameron) November 13, 2023

“We are facing a daunting set of international challenges, including war in Ukraine and the crisis in the Middle East,” Cameron wrote on X. “At this time of profound global change, it has rarely been more important for this country to stand by our allies, strengthen our partnerships and make sure our voice is heard.”

The former home secretary said it was a “great privilege” to serve in her role before being ousted, The Guardian reported. Braverman was ordered to resign from the same position in Oct. 2022, only to be reinstated six days later when Sunak replaced former Prime Minister Liz Truss after Truss’ resignation following only 44 days in office.