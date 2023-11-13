EXCLUSIVE: Disney’s Latest DEI Move Is To Give Pronoun Pins To Epcot Janitors

Disney World is rolling out pronoun pins for its employees, according to multiple workers at the theme park who spoke to the Daily Caller on the condition of anonymity.

Employees at the EPCOT theme park at Walt Disney World can now fill out a form with their preferred pronouns to have them added to their name pin by scanning a QR code, according to pictures taken Nov. 5 that were provided to the Caller.

The initiative is still voluntary, according to the employees, and is currently being rolled out to all janitorial positions.

“Hi everyone, we are excited to introduce pronoun name tags in our area!” a form reads. “Pronoun name tags help us understand each other more and bring a positive impact within our community!” (RELATED: Devastated’: Family Claims Trans High Schooler Lost Acting Role Due To School’s Gender Policy)

The initiative is first being rolled out for the custodial department, before it moves to every department at the park, employees said.

Another employee had previously tried to wear a pronoun pin by their name tag and was told at the time that it was not in keeping with company uniform policy, one employee tells the Caller.

Flyers announcing the pins are still up in the custodial areas of EPCOT.

Employees who spoke with the Caller noted that they and many others did not support the new policy. A spokesperson for Disney World refused to speak on the record to the Daily Caller regarding the matter.

Disney is remaking Snow White, the beloved classic fairytale, by bringing a “modern edge” to it and featuring a main character that isn’t “dreaming of true love.” Disney chose not to cast actual dwarfs as the eponymous characters, according to a report from the Daily Mail. Pictures from the remake show a group of “magical creatures” of varying heights, races and sexes following the Snow White character. Disney has appeared to backtrack on the plan, as pictures of more traditional looking dwarfs have surfaced.

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed legislation stripping the company of its special tax status in April of 2022, following the company’s public opposition to the Parental Rights in Education Bill, which DeSantis signed into law. Disney CEO Bob Chapek came out in opposition to the bill after complaints from some employees that the company was not taking a vocal enough stand against the legislation, which prohibited teaching students in kindergarten through third grade about sexual orientation and gender identity.