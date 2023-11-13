Bodycam Footage Shows Ohio Police Rescuing Woman From Alleged Serial Kidnapper

Bodycam footage released in late October shows the moment Akron, Ohio, police officers rescued a 23-year-old woman from an alleged serial kidnapper.

Akron police can be seen with guns drawn and aimed at a backyard shed, demanding serial kidnapping suspect William Mozingo come out with his hands up, according to bodycam footage shared by Law&Crime. The rescue reportedly took place Oct. 16 and involved the alleged kidnapping of 23-year-old Chloe Jones.

Jones and Mozingo were acquaintances, Fox News reported, citing police. Mozingo is accused of kidnapping her after offering her a ride home at some point earlier in October. He allegedly took Jones to an outdoor shed and kept her locked in there for four days until being found out by the shed owner. Jones was “tortured non stop for the four days she was held,” according to a GoFundMe account set up by Jones’ mother.

“She was tied up, doused with gasoline and threatened to be lit on fire,” the GoFundMe site reads. “Chloe was beat from head to toe with a baseball bat and fists. She was held at knife point dozens of times and threatened to have her throat slit.” (RELATED: Video Shows Police Officers Rescuing Baby After Kidnapping)

“She was forced to urinate on herself as she wasn’t afforded bathroom breaks. My daughter was choked multiple times all while being told if she passed out he would cut her throat. He wanted her awake and fully able to comprehend everything he was doing to her,” according to the GoFundMe site.

Jones later issued a warning to all women across the country. “I want to tell the young girls across America, it’s not safe to get into a car with people you don’t know or a friend of a friend,” she told Fox8.

Police arrested Mozingo and charged him with unlawful restraint, assault, kidnapping, abduction, parole violation and escape, according to Fox News. He’s reportedly done prison time for abduction in 2011, 2014 and 2019, and in 2017 he allegedly held a woman at knifepoint in the restroom of a Walmart.