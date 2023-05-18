Video Shows Police Officers Rescuing Baby After Kidnapping

A video shared Wednesday showed the moment a police officer in Fort Worth, Texas rescued a kidnapped baby.

The footage, shared by police on on Facebook, was taken around 7pm on May 15, and shows an officer from Fort Worth Police Department’s Northwest Division responding to a call of a kidnapping. The person who called the cops said an unknown man had jumped into her car and driven off with her six month-old baby in the vehicle, according to police.

A large group of officers responded to the call, including members of the Narcotics, Gang, and Directed Response units, police said on Facebook. The stolen car was recovered a little over an hour later, but the baby was not inside when officers arrived.

After gathering information from the suspect and conducting a comprehensive search of the area, officers located the baby and a car seat in a nearby ravine. The baby was uninjured and has since been reunited with a parent, police stated.

The suspect was charged with kidnapped, abandoning/endangering a child, and auto theft, police said. (RELATED: Police Arrest California Man Who Allegedly Pistol-Whipped, Kidnapped Woman In Broad Daylight)

The 26-second video showed one officer yelling “got it!” to one of his colleagues as he found the baby. As the officer picks the baby up out of the car seat, the child can be heard crying as the officers take care of the baby.