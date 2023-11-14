‘I Voted NO’: Republicans Say Why They Voted Against Continuing Resolution To Avert Shutdown

House Republicans took to social media Tuesday to explain their votes against a “two-step” continuing resolution.

The House passed the continuing resolution by a 336-95 vote Tuesday, with 93 of the “no” votes coming from Republicans, while 209 Democrats voted with 127 Republicans to pass the bill. House Speaker Mike Johnson announced the proposal Saturday, which extended four of the appropriations bills until Jan. 19 of next year, while the rest will expire Feb. 2. (RELATED: ‘Y’all Don’t Have The Votes’: Ingraham Presses Gaetz On How He’ll Pass Key Legislation After McCarthy Ouster)

“I voted against a continuing resolution (CR) that continues inflationary deficit spending, fails to secure a single policy victory for the American people, won the praise of the leader of the House Progressive Caucus, was jammed through over conservative objections via suspension of the rules, and impedes Republicans’ future fights on critical issues like border security,” Republican Rep. Chip Roy of Texas told the Daily Caller News Foundation. “Inflation is taxing American paychecks, interest payments on our $33 trillion national debt are exploding, and Moody’s just downgraded our debt outlook to ‘negative.’ This CR fuels Washington’s spending addiction while funding direct attacks on our security, prosperity and way of life.”

“I voted NO on today’s CR,” Republican Rep. Harriet Hageman of Wyoming tweeted. “The short-term bill continues spending at current, grossly inflated levels, has no provisions for border security measures that would stop the flood of illegals entering our country, & does nothing to rein in the regulatory state.”

I voted NO on today’s CR. The short-term bill continues spending at current, grossly inflated levels, has no provisions for border security measures that would stop the flood of illegals entering our country, & does nothing to rein in the regulatory state. https://t.co/XyfpTaq9Aj — Rep. Harriet Hageman (@RepHageman) November 14, 2023

Two other Republican congressmen from Texas, Reps. Randy Weber and Morgan Luttrell also cited the lack of border security provisions in the legislation in their statements on Twitter. Other Republicans cited the lack of spending cuts.

“I voted NO on maintaining Washington’s status quo of reckless spending,” Rep. Diana Harshbarger of Tennessee posted on Twitter.

“Tennesseans did not send me to Washington to continue spending their tax dollars at levels rubber-stamped by Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, and Joe Biden,” Rep. John Rose of Tennessee tweeted. “Tennesseans shouldn’t be forced to pay for Washington’s dysfunction, which is why I voted ‘NO’ on the continuing resolution.”

One Republican prominent in the effort to unseat Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy of Florida said late Monday that while he would vote against the continuing resolution, he wouldn’t target Johnson.

I will not be voting in favor of this week’s continuing resolution because it does not address our spending challenges. That said – I have confidence in @SpeakerJohnson. There’s a fundamental difference here between Speaker Johnson and McCarthy. McCarthy had SEVEN MONTHS to… pic.twitter.com/uKN8QvGOGY — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) November 14, 2023

“I will not be voting in favor of this week’s continuing resolution because it does not address our spending challenges,” Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida tweeted Monday night. “That said – I have confidence in @SpeakerJohnson. There’s a fundamental difference here between Speaker Johnson and McCarthy.”

“McCarthy had SEVEN MONTHS to pass single-subject spending bills,” Gaetz continued. “Johnson has only had a few weeks. Let’s see what he does with more time under his belt.”

