House Passes Two-Step Continuing Resolution To Avert Gov’t Shutdown

The Republican-held House of Representatives voted Tuesday to pass Speaker Mike Johnson’s two-part continuing resolution (CR) to avoid a government shutdown on Nov. 17.

Johnson’s plan, the “Further Continuing Appropriations and Other Extensions Act of 2024,” would temporarily extend a majority of federal funding through Feb. 2, as well as four other appropriations bills until Jan. 19, according to the bill’s text. Despite some Republicans criticizing the move for not providing spending cuts and other conservative provisions, the CR passed the lower chamber by a 336-95 vote with bipartisan support.

The spending legislation received 209 Democratic votes, while 93 Republicans opposed it. (RELATED: ‘The Best Position To Fight For Conservative Victories’: Speaker Johnson Announces Plan To Avoid Government Shutdown)

Spending legislation for Agriculture, Energy-Water, Military Construction-Veterans Affairs and Transportation-Housing and Urban Development would be extended through Jan. 19, per Johnson’s CR, with the remaining eight appropriations bills set to expire on Feb. 2.

“This two-step continuing resolution is a necessary bill to place House Republicans in the best position to fight for conservative victories,” Johnson said in a statement on Saturday. “The bill will stop the absurd holiday-season omnibus tradition of massive, loaded up spending bills introduced right before the Christmas recess. Separating out the CR from the supplemental funding debates places our conference in the best position to fight for fiscal responsibility, oversight over Ukraine aid, and meaningful policy changes at our Southern border.”

Johnson’s plan notably did not include any funding for Israel or Ukraine despite President Joe Biden and Senate leadership’s wishes to advance such legislation. The House passed a supplemental aid bill on Nov. 2 that would provide Israel with $14.3 billion, which was offset in the legislation by cuts to the Internal Revenue Service.

Republican Rep. Chip Roy has been outspoken in opposing Johnson’s CR, as well as the rest of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, particularly for not including border security provisions.

“We promised the American people that we would stand to thwart this administration — cut spending, secure the border,” Roy told Fox Business’ Neil Cavuto ahead of the vote. “We have delivered on none of that, so far. All we’ve delivered on is increasing the debt $4 to $6 trillion, and now two CR’s at the Pelosi spending levels. That is what we’ve bought after a year’s worth of work. I think we owe the American people better than that.”

Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy was ousted in early October after successfully passing a 47-day CR on Sept. 30, prompting a chaotic three weeks with a vacant leadership position.

