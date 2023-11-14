‘You Don’t Like America? Get Out!’: Megyn Kelly Rails Against Pro-Palestine Activists

Conservative commentator Megyn Kelly called out pro-Palestine activists protesting and causing disruptions, telling them to “get out” if they hated America.

Kelly started Sirius XM’s “The Megyn Kelly Show” by breaking down two of the biggest demonstrations from the weekend, focusing first on New York City. Kelly gave commentary alongside videos from protests within the city, arguing that the activists were antisemitic in nature. (RELATED: Republicans Hope Fourth RNC Debate With Conservative Hosts, Moderators Will Deliver For Base Voters)

“I’m sorry, but you have to mock these people. Like who sits around, ‘We got to come up with just the perfect rhyme so that we can condemn the Jews and call for them to die … Remember the moron high schooler who had to write his two-liner down on a placard so that he could remember it? He was reading his little [book]. We’re not dealing with the smartest crowd. That’s the truth,” Kelly stated.

Since the Oct. 7 terrorist attack on Israel, NYC has seen an increase in pro-Palestinian protesting and hate crimes against Jews. Thousands of protestors gathered in the city this weekend demanding a cease-fire between Israel and Gaza while causing major disruptions across the city and even briefly shutting down New York’s Grand Central Station, according to The Independent.

Kelly continued to display a video of a pro-Palestine activist climbing up a pole near the UN way. The crowd can be heard cheering as the activist is seen ripping both UN and American flags from the pole, leaving only the Palestine flag up. (RELATED: ‘What On Earth Was Fox Thinking?’: Megyn Kelly Blasts Univision Partnership)

“And of course, the American flag was not off limits too, they love to burn that too. And to take it down in favor of the Palestinian flag – that’s lovely to watch. Much to the jubilation of the crowd, this is back in New York, who stood near a sign that reads UN way,” Kelly stated.

“Screw them, you don’t like America? Get out! Get out. We don’t want to hear either. You don’t want to be here. We don’t want you, it’s perfect. Go home. Honestly, like half of these people are chanting in Arabic, about this country that they’ve clearly chosen. But it’s not good enough for them. Get out! We don’t need you here.”

Antisemitic attacks across the city have plagued Jewish residents, increasing by over 300 percent in October, according to data from the New York Police Department.