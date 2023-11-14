‘Ultimately Saved My Life’: Nick Jonas Recalls Diabetes Diagnosis As A Teen

Nick Jonas took to Instagram on Monday to share the story of his type 1 diabetes diagnosis, saying the decision to seek care “ultimately saved my life.”

The star shared a message alongside his mother to raise awareness for type 1 diabetes. He posted the four different signs his family noticed in him when he was younger, which made it possible for him to identify his condition and seek medical care.

“18 years ago I was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes. My family, especially my Mom, noticed a change in me [and] saw the four major signs that we now know are symptoms of Type 1 Diabetes,” Jonas wrote in the caption of his post.

He then listed the signs fans should look out for:

“1. frequent urination, 2. excessive thirst, 3. exhaustion [and] 4. unexplained weight loss,” according to Jonas.

He credited his family with assisting him in catching his medical issue early on. (RELATED: Famous ’90s Star Kel Mitchell Provides Health Update After Mysterious Medical Episode)

“I was lucky enough to have this incredible support system around me that noticed these signs, helped me make the decision to get checked and ultimately saved my life,” he wrote.

“As a new father myself, I understand how important it is to be on the lookout for these signs as my daughter grows up,” Jonas concluded.

“When I was first diagnosed, I was sitting in the hospital and was scared to death, honestly, while I was learning about how to manage this new thing I was dealing with,” Jonas previously told People in 2021.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

“It would have been amazing to have someone to look at at that time to say, oh, this is a person living with it and they’re following their dreams,” he added. “They’re doing what they want to do with their lives and not letting it slow them down.”