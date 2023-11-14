Police Find 3 People Stabbed To Death After Landlord Allegedly Confessed To Doing ‘Something Bad’

Three individuals were found fatally stabbed inside a house in New York City early Tuesday, following a statement by the landlord, Fox News reported.

The landlord, a 54-year-old man, reportedly entered a police precinct in the St. Albans neighborhood of Queens around 7 a.m., and allegedly informed officers that he “did something bad,” NYPD Assistant Chief Kevin Williams stated in a press briefing, according to Fox News.

After hearing the landlord’s alleged statement, the police reportedly hurried to the residence, where they discovered the victims, Fox noted. Police found a man and woman, believed to be a couple, lying face up on the basement floor. Additionally, a 51-year-old woman was discovered stabbed to death and lying face down in an upstairs bedroom, the outlet added. (RELATED: REPORT: ‘Tenant From Hell’ Vacates California Home After Nearly 600 Days Allegedly Living ‘Rent-Free’)

The Emergency Medical Services (EMS) declared all three victims dead at the scene. The victims were believed to be tenants of the house, though their identities have not been released. The NYPD reported that the murder weapon had not been located yet. Reports suggest the violence might have started over a dispute on rent payments, Fox News added.