Israeli President Isaac Herzog References Bible At Rally In Front Of White House

Israeli President Isaac Herzog addressed nearly 300,000 pro-Israel demonstrators via video Tuesday outside the White House and demanded Hamas release its hostages.

President Herzog defined the rally as a “march for the babies, the boys and girls, women and men viciously held hostage by Hamas” and demanded an end to their captivity. Herzog in his address referenced the Bible, saying, “Once again in Jewish history, we demand: Let our people go.” (RELATED: Chuck Schumer Appears To Confuse October 7 Hamas Attack With January 6)

Live update: ‘Once again in Jewish history we demand: Let our people go’: Herzog says in address to DC rally https://t.co/XTPpzBuUtO . Click to read ⬇️ — TOI ALERTS (@TOIAlerts) November 14, 2023

Herzog’s words are a play on Moses and Aaron’s demand before the Pharaoh in the book of Exodus. “Thus says the Lord, the God of Israel: Let My people go,” the passage in Exodus reads.

President Herzog also referenced the Holocaust and the need to prevent another such genocide from occurring. He cited Hamas’ Oct. 7 rampage in southern Israel and noted not since the Holocaust had as many Jews been slaughtered in one day.

“Let us cry out, together: never again. Never again is now,” Herzog told the audience.

The number of people who attended the event, 290,000, made it the largest pro-Israel demonstration in history, the Times of Israel reported.

The event of the Exodus, the departure of Israelites from slavery in Egypt, is considered to be a milestone event in Judeo-Christian history. Benjamin Franklin, Thomas Jefferson and John Adams proposed the national seal for the nascent United States of America reference the event, the National Archives noted. However, the design was ultimately rejected.