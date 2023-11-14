Chuck Schumer Appears To Confuse October 7 Hamas Attack With January 6

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer appeared to confuse the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel with the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot during the March for Israel in Washington D.C. Tuesday.

Schumer is one of four congressional members who spoke before tens of thousands of people gathered in solidarity with Israel at the National Mall. Schumer seemingly confused the date of the Hamas attack with the Capitol riot while talking about a recent trip to Israel.

“When I heard of what happened on January 7, I knew I had to go to Israel,” Schumer said on stage. “As the first ranking Jewish Senate Majority leader, in fact the highest ranking Jewish elected official in American history, I not only had a desire to go to Israel, I felt a special obligation to go.”

Schumer said Israel was “shaken” by the horrors of Hamas’ attack on the country that left at least 1,400 Israelis dead and over 200 people taken hostage. Hamas terrorists infiltrated the country during the Oct. 7 attack and raped, burned alive, beheaded and kidnapped innocent civilians. (RELATED: New York Socialists Rallying For Palestinians Day After Terrorists Killed Over 200 Israelis)

“Israel, we in America have your back,” Schumer continued. “America feels your pain. We ache with you, we stand with you and we will not rest until you get all the assistance you need. We will not rest until you get the assistance you need!”

Schumer’s gaffe immediately led to some criticism among conservatives on social media.

“Pathetic. Confusing January 6 with the Hamas terror attack on October 7 is beyond disgraceful,” Republican operative Steve Guest said.

Chuck Schumer: “The minute I heard of what happened in January 7th, I knew I had to go to Israel” Pathetic. Confusing January 6 with the Hamas terror attack on October 7 is beyond disgraceful.

pic.twitter.com/Vn83tid8ib — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) November 14, 2023

Joel Pollak, a senior editor-at-large of Breitbart, pointed out Schumer’s mistake.

Chuck Schumer accidentally refers to the Hamas terror attack as “January 7.” — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) November 14, 2023