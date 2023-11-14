New Children’s Book Claims Men Can Get Pregnant

New insane children’s book just dropped. It’s called “In My Daddy’s Belly,” and it teaches young kids that men can get pregnant and give birth.

The book was written by Logan Brown, a woman who identifies as a man and was recently featured on the cover of Glamour UK for a story about transgender pregnancy.

Men can’t get pregnant or give birth, just shut up!

The reviews for this book are hilarious by the way. The book only has one-star reviews on Amazon because no one wants to buy their kid a book filled with medical misinformation.

