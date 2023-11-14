Red State Lt. Gov Launches Congressional Bid To Unseat Dem Rep

Alaska’s Republican Lt. Gov. Nancy Dahlstrom launched a congressional campaign Tuesday to unseat the state’s at- large congresswoman, Democratic Rep. Mary Peltola, according to a press release obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Dahlstrom is in her first term as lieutenant governor, and previously served as a state House member who chaired the Joint Armed Services Committee and co-chaired both the Military and Veterans’ Affairs Committee and the Resources Committee, according to the press release. The Republican took aim at President Joe Biden and the Democrats in Congress during her campaign announcement, and pledged to stop “extreme liberals ruining our future.”

“Alaska needs a proven tough fighter to stop the assault on Alaska from Joe Biden and Washington D.C. liberals,” Dahlstrom said in a statement. “Raising my four kids and working my way up in the private sector before giving back to serve Alaskans, I have seen how D.C. politicians betray Alaskans every day. In Congress, I will stop Biden and the extreme liberals ruining our future, bankrupting our families, killing our jobs, harming our military and veterans, and threatening our security.” (RELATED: Vulnerable Dems Have Been Taking Buckets Of Cash From Anti-Israel ‘Squad’ Lawmakers)

Dahlstrom resigned from the state Legislature to take a position with former Republican Gov. Sean Parnell as his senior advisor for military affairs, but was later elected to a different seat in 2018, according to the campaign press release. The lieutenant governor declined to fill the position as she was drafted by Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy to serve as commissioner of corrections. Dunleavy later asked Dahlstrom to be his running mate in 2022, where their ticket won by 26 points.

“I’ve dedicated my career advocating for our military and veterans, protecting our families by locking up violent criminals, and developing Alaska’s natural resources, energy, and jobs,” said Dahlstrom. “Talk is cheap, results matter. Alaska needs Washington D.C. to stop working against us, and no one will fight harder for Alaska’s way of life than me.”

Republicans hold all of the state’s executive positions and both chambers of Alaska’s Legislature, as well as both U.S. Senate seats. Former President Donald Trump secured the state in 2016 and 2020 by 15 and 10 points, respectively.

Peltola holds one of the Democratic congressional seats the House GOP’s campaign arm, the National Republican Congressional Committee, is hoping to flip red in 2024, along with 36 others, according to its website. The seat is also a part of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee “Frontline Program,” which it describes as a “battle-tested program to provide Democratic Members of Congress from competitive seats the resources to execute effective reelection campaigns.”

The congresswoman was first elected in 2022 to fill a vacant seat, where Peltola ended up beating former Republican vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin by 10 points in the state’s Rank Choice Voting system.

