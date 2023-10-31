Vulnerable Dems Have Been Taking Buckets Of Cash From Anti-Israel ‘Squad’ Lawmakers

House Democrats in toss-up seats took campaign donations from anti-Israel “squad” lawmakers during the most recent election cycle, according to campaign finance data.

Vulnerable Democratic lawmakers in Alaska, Arizona, California, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada and New York have taken donations from Political Action Committees (PAC) tied to anti-Israel “squad” Democrats such as Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Washington, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, Federal Election Commission (FEC) records show. (RELATED: Democratic Reps Schmooze With Confrontational Eco-Activists That Have Targeted Colleagues)

Democratic Alaska Rep. Mary Peltola took $5,000 from Jayapal’s Build Our Movement PAC in February 2023 and $1,000 in September 2023. Peltola won Alaska’s sole congressional district by 10% over former Republican vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin and flipped the seat from Republicans in the process.

Jayapal voted “present” on a bipartisan House resolution declaring support for Israel and condemnation of Hamas’ terrorist attacks that killed more than 1,000 civilians including 30 American citizens. She has criticized President Joe Biden’s strong support for Israel and believes it will cause him to lose support from Muslim voters. Jayapal previously called Israel a “racist state” at a progressive conference before walking the comments back due to widespread condemnation.

WATCH: @RepJayapal (D-Wash.) has been “one of President Biden’s biggest supporters” but worries that his response to Israel will cost him support from Arab and Muslim voters. “I am certainly concerned about his approach. … He needs to call us to a higher moral place.” pic.twitter.com/VT4jTCmgG6 — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) October 29, 2023

Build Our Movement PAC donated $5,000 to Democratic Arizona Rep. Greg Stanton in the 2022 midterm cycle. Stanton won Arizona’s fourth district 56.1% to 43.9% in the midterms. The PAC also gave $3,000 to Democratic Colorado Rep. Brittany Pettersen, who defeated her Republican challenger 56.4% to 41.4% in 2022.

Democratic New Hampshire Rep. Chris Pappas received $8,000 over five donations from Build Our Movement and Democratic Illinois Rep. Nikki Budzinski was given $3,000 by Jayapal’s PAC. Pappas won 54.1% to 45.9% in 2022 and Budzinski won by a similar margin in the most recent election cycle.

In addition, Build Our Movement sent $5,000 to Democratic Indiana Rep. Frank Mrvan, who won by about five points over his Republican challenger last cycle.

Democratic Illinois Rep. Lauren Underwood received a total of $6,000 from Build Our Movement and $5,000 from Ocasio-Cortez’s Courage to Change PAC, according to FEC records. In past election cycles, Underwood took money from Rep. Omar’s campaign. Underwood was victorious by eight points over her Republican challenger during the most recent election cycle.

Ocasio-Cortez voted against the House resolution expressing solidarity with Israel and called for a “ceasefire” in the wake of Hamas’ terrorist attacks on Israel. She has denounced the terrorist organization and her New York City socialist comrades who rallied in support of Palestine on Oct. 9.

Omar also voted against the resolution supporting Israel and defended Jayapal’s comments accusing Israel of being a “racist state.” On Oct. 17, Omar falsely accused Israel of bombing a hospital in Gaza based on initial reporting that cited a Hamas-run government agency in the disputed Gaza Strip territory. She retracted her claim after Israeli and U.S. intelligence assessments concluded Israel was not responsible for the hospital blast.

House Republicans removed Omar from the House Foreign Affairs Committee in February due to her past remarks accusing congressional lawmakers of taking bribes from the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC). Her comments were widely criticized for being anti-semitic, and she later apologized for the remarks.

Ocasio-Cortez’s Courage to Change PAC and Jayapal’s Medicare for All PAC donated $5,000 and $10,000 respectively to Democratic California Rep. Josh Harder in 2022, according to FEC data compiled by nonpartisan watchdog Open Secrets. Harder won by nearly 10 points over his Republican opponent in the 2022 midterm cycle.

Likewise, Democratic California Rep. Mike Levin received $10,000 from the Medicare for All PAC and $5,000 from Courage to Change in the 2022 cycle. Levin narrowly defeated his Republican challenger 52.6% to 47.4% in the 2022 midterms.

Jayapal’s Build Our Movement PAC sent $4,000 via two donations to Democratic Maine Rep. Jared Golden in the 2022 cycle, and Ocasio-Cortez’s courage to change sent him $5,000, FEC records show. Golden defeated his Republican challenger 53.1% to 46.9% in 2022 despite former President Donald Trump winning the district during the 2016 and 2020 election cycles.

Build Our Movement and Courage to Change each sent $5,000 to Democratic Michigan Rep. Elissa Slotkin in the 2022 cycle. Slotkin is running for the open senate seat in Michigan after winning 51.7% to 46.3% over her Republican opponent last election cycle. The PACs sent the same amount to Minnesota Democratic Rep. Angie Craig, who won 51% to 45.7% in 2022 to keep her toss-up seat, Open Secrets data shows.

Both of Jayapal’s PACs donated to Democratic Nevada Rep. Dina Titus. Medicare for All sent Titus $6,000, and Build Our Movement donated $1,000 to Titus’ successful 2022 campaign that saw her win 51.6% to 46.0% over her Republican competitor.

Jayapal’s Medicare for All PAC also donated $5,000 to Democratic New York Rep. Pat Ryan in 2022, helping him win a nail-biter 50.7% to 49.3% in a battleground New York district redrawn as part of the state’s redistricting process ahead of the midterm elections.

Build Our Movement and Courage to Change donated to Democratic Nevada Reps. Susie Lee and Steven Horsford during the 2022 cycle. Lee received $10,000 from Build Our Movement and $5,000 from Courage to Change. Horsford took $8,000 from Build Our Movement and $5,000 from Courage to Change. Lee won by four points, and Horsford won by nearly five points in the 2022 midterms.

Democratic Michigan Rep. Hillary Scholten also took $5,000 from Build Our Movement in the 2022 election cycle. She was elected 54.9% to 42.0% in 2022 and is now serving her first term in Congress.

Ocasio-Cortez, Jayapal and Omar have donated to Democratic Kansas Rep. Sharice Davids. Courage to Change donated $5,000, and Build our Movement dished out $7,000 in the 2022 midterm election cycle. Omar’s campaign sent Davids $2,000 in the 2020 and 2018 election cycles respectively. Davids won in 2022 with 54.9% compared to 42.8% for her Republican opponent.

Israel just bombed the Baptist Hospital killing 500 Palestinians (doctors, children, patients) just like that. @POTUS this is what happens when you refuse to facilitate a ceasefire & help de-escalate. Your war and destruction only approach has opened my eyes and many… https://t.co/mZYoifT7bj — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) October 17, 2023

Jayapal’s Medicare for All PAC and Tlaib’s Rooted in Community Leadership PAC both donated to Democratic Michigan Rep. Dan Kildee last election cycle. Kildee received $10,000 from Jayapal and $6,000 in total from Tlaib on his way to a 53.1% to 42.8% victory.

Tlaib voted against the House resolution to stand with Israel and condemn Hamas’ terrorist assault on innocent civilians. She falsely blamed Israel for the hospital bombing and doubled down on the claim after intelligence assessments debunked Hamas’ claims that Israel was responsible for the strike. Tlaib hosted an event in May that labeled Israel’s founding as a “catastrophe” and has repeatedly called Israel an “apartheid” state.

In addition, Democratic Connecticut Rep. Jahana Hayes took $5,000 from Courage to Change and $10,000 from Medicare for All during the 2022 election cycle. She also received donations from PACs connected to anti-Israel Democratic Reps. Ayana Pressley of Massachusetts and André Carson of Indiana. Pressley voted present on the House’s pro-Israel resolution and Carson voted against it.

Hayes won a tightly contested swing district election 50.39% to 49.61% over her Republican challenger, and she is now serving her third term.

All the Democratic lawmakers who received these donations voted for the House resolution standing in solidarity with Israel in its war against Hamas.

The terrorist organization killed more than 1,000 civilians, including over 30 American citizens, when it attacked Israel on Oct. 7. Hamas continues to hold hostages, and Israel is expanding ground operations and launching air strikes into Gaza.

None of the Democratic campaigns responded to requests for comment.