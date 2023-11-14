ROOKE: The Road To State-Sanctioned Murder Is Paved With Free Healthcare

The treatment Indi Gregory and her family received at the hands of U.K. medical professionals and the judicial system is another brutal reminder of why socialized healthcare should never come to America.

The world watched in horror as Dean Gregory and Claire Staniforth fought for their right to determine their daughter’s end-of-life care after she was diagnosed with the fatal condition known as mitochondrial disease. The U.K.’s National Health Service (NHS) determined that eight-month-old Indi’s chances of survival were too low to continue giving her expensive life support and ordered her to be taken off medical assistance.

The British judicial system is responsible for the fate of the 8-month-old baby, Indi Gregory as her life support has been removed on the court’s ruling. The baby was recently baptized by her father, Dean, who considers himself non-religious. This was the reason that Dean… pic.twitter.com/3sl4OtZJDh — Sachin Jose (@Sachinettiyil) November 12, 2023

Her family petitioned the U.K. courts, with the help of Christian Concern, to give her more time to grow and hopefully beat the overwhelming odds — or at the very least have longer to try. She was offered Italian citizenship by Italian PM Giorgia Meloni, and the Vatican offered to pay for her travel and care expenses to a Catholic pediatric hospital, Bambino Gesù Hospital, in Rome.

They didn’t get the chance.

The British government ruled on the side of the hospital system to strip Dean and Claire of their parental rights. Baby Indi stayed in the U.K., where the only thing waiting for her was death. The striking thing about the government’s statements regarding their decision to end Indi’s life is that they pretended to have compassion for her and her family.

This is Indi Gregory. She’s 8 months old. She has a mitochondrial disease & is fighting for her life. The UK government wants to end her life & has ruled to take her off life support against the wishes of her parents. Abortion culture leads to this. Indi’s life matters. pic.twitter.com/1E5TBnGJDq — March for Life (@March_for_Life) November 12, 2023

“With a heavy heart, I have come to the conclusion that the burdens of invasive treatment outweigh the benefits,” Mr Justice Peel said as he gave Nottingham’s Queen’s Medical Centre permission to strip the life-saving care from someone else’s child.

Dean and Claire wanted to give her more time, but that’s not allowed in an anti-human system like the NHS. Instead, parents must sit back and listen as judges claim to understand their struggles to find healing for Indi. The god-like obsession one must have with oneself to believe one knows better than her parents, who have suffered along with Indi every day of her life, is inconceivable. They’ve been there for all the cries, pain, and doctor appointments, but Peel, with his “heavy heart,” believes he has Indi’s best interest at heart. (ROOKE: Cry About Abortion All You Want, But Know Conservatives Are To Blame)

“I am quite sure that the Trust will, as they say, do everything they can to care for Indi with compassion, providing her with treatment to alleviate pain, and making her as comfortable as possible,” Peel said. “I know that this will come as a heavy blow to the parents. I know that they love Indi dearly and want the very best for her. I sincerely hope that they will be able to spend as much time as possible with Indi.”

This starkly contrasts the words offered by the Italian PM offering to help shelter Indi.

“They say there isn’t much hope for little Indi, but I will do everything in my power to defend her life until the end, And to defend her mother and father’s right to do everything they can for her,” Meloni said.

Dean Gregory released a statement after Peel’s decision was upheld by Senior U.K. judges Lord Justice Peter Jackson, Lady Justice Eleanor King, and Lord Justice Andrew Moylan, accusing the British government and the NHS of taking away “Indi’s dignity to pass away in the family home where she belonged.”

IF THIS IS A MAN English judge Robert Peel, the man who denied #IndiGregory‘s parents the right to transfer their daughter to Italy to be taken care of by the Bambino Gesù Hospital in Rome, sent this vile letter to the Italian Consul in Manchester, who had written to him to… pic.twitter.com/xm3QYRJ3sQ — Jacopo Coghe (@jacopocoghe) November 14, 2023

“They did succeed in taking Indi’s body and dignity, but they can never take her soul,” he continued. “They tried to get rid of Indi without anybody knowing, but we made sure she would be remembered forever. I knew she was special from the day she was born.”

Americans saw the worst of our healthcare system during the Covid and the years after. Patient care is seemingly non-existent, and the trust in the medical community is in ruins because of their negligence. How could a system created to help heal people be so mercilessly cruel?

Unfortunately for Indi, her life meant nothing to her government, so she was forced to die.

Her story is confirmation that the state will always see human life as expendable in the pursuit of what tyrannical bureaucrats decide is the common good.

@BBCWorld This is my son with Mitochondrial Disease who, like Indi Gregory, was given a death sentence. That was nearly 24 years ago. He is living proof medical death sentences are not always right. Show this to your judges. Let them see the potential they’re killing.… pic.twitter.com/cussiQ4Jl5 — The Joan Zone (@joangvs) November 12, 2023

