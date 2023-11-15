Video Shows Trump Visiting His Granddaughter’s Classroom

Heartwarming video shows former President Donald Trump visiting his granddaughters school Wednesday.

The president’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, shared the adorable video to X with the caption: “When top priority is showing Grandpa your desk at school.”

Trump is seen walking through the hall with his granddaughter, Carolina.

As the two hold hands, several Secret Service agents are seen walking both ahead and behind the former president.

Carolina, donning two pigtails and her school uniform, walks her grandfather to her desk. Trump then asks: “where is your desk?”

Trump is seen giving Carolina a kiss before she points to something in her desk drawer. Other visitors were seen staring at the former President while he made his classroom debut.

When top priority is showing Grandpa your desk at school 🥰 #GrandparentsDay pic.twitter.com/BYS5xJod2c — Lara Trump (@LaraLeaTrump) November 15, 2023

Lara Trump is married to Eric Trump. The couple also share a son, Luke.

The former president has filed for a mistrial in his New York civil fraud case citing “tangible and overwhelming” evidence of bias. He is also embattled in several other cases.