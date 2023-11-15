EXCLUSIVE: GOP Reps Take Action To Halt Antisemitism On College Campuses

Republican Florida Rep. Aaron Bean and Republican Texas Rep. Troy Nehls are introducing a bill Wednesday that aims to halt antisemitism occurring on college campuses, the Daily Caller learned first.

The bill, obtained exclusively by the Daily Caller, would prohibit private or public higher education institutions from using federal funds on any activity that urges support for a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) or its actions. Bean and Nehls’ bill is the House companion to Republican Florida Sen. Marco Rubio’s bill.

“Today, we are seeing the full force of Jewish hatred on our college and university campuses,” Bean said in a statement to the Daily Caller. “It’s unthinkable that students are unable to walk between classes to their dorms or the dining hall. But it’s the reality for Jewish students on campus today. Under no circumstance should taxpayers be funding toxic, hatred dogma anywhere on college campuses.”

The bill requires colleges and universities accredited by the Institution of Higher Education to report which policies they have in place that help combat antisemitism. The higher education institutions must also identify all students and faculty who have engaged in a “terrorist-related activity.”

Under the legislation, any “terrorist-related activity” occurring on campus will disqualify individuals from receiving federal student aid.

“It’s disgusting that Jewish students across the country are living in fear of pro-Hamas protesters,” Nehls said in a statement to the Daily Caller. “Thank you, Congressman Bean, for introducing this important legislation to combat antisemitism on college campuses. I will always stand with our nation’s greatest ally in the Middle East, Israel, and Jewish people across the world.”

The congressmen are introducing the legislation in response to the rise in antisemitic incidents occurring on college campuses across the country and the lack of response administrative officials have taken to stop such incidents, Bean’s office told the Daily Caller.

A day after the terrorist organization Hamas attacked Israel, more than 30 Harvard student organizations penned a letter in support of the Palestinian Authority adding that the “Israeli colonial occupation” caused Hamas’ terrorist attacks. Student groups also held pro-Palestinian protests on campus.

At the School of Art Institute of Chicago and Cornell University, two professors apologized after making antisemitic comments concerning the Israel-Hamas war. (RELATED: ‘From The River To The Sea’: College Students Held Pro-Palestinian Rallies After Hamas Terrorist Attacks)

President Joe Biden’s administration unveiled new initiatives Tuesday that aim to combat antisemitism as well as “Islamophobia” on college campuses. The White House tools include guides and resources that should help “foster safe and supportive learning environments.”

“The last thing that students should be worried about is a threat to their safety,” Rubio said in a statement shared with the Daily Caller. “Shamefully, some students and faculty members are supporting an organization that has pledged to commit violence until Israel no longer exists. Our tax dollars should not be funding antisemitic, pro-terrorist activities on college campuses. It is absolutely ridiculous that the government is subsidizing this. I thank Congressman Bean for joining me in this effort.”