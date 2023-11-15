‘Never Loaned My Brother Money’: Comer Clashes With Dem Rep After He’s Accused Of Committing Same Alleged Crimes As Bidens

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer clashed with Democratic Florida Rep. Jared Moskowitz on Tuesday after Moskowitz accused the former of doing shady family business.

Moskowitz took a jab at Comer’s investigation into President Joe Biden and the Biden family during a General Services Administration hearing.

“You also do business with your brother with potential loans. And so, since you have framed that and manipulated that with the American people, that Joe Biden did something wrong when he wasn’t in office, I just would like to know if you would like to use some of my time–” Moskowitz said.

“I’ve never loaned my brother one penny,” Comer shot back. “My father, who was a dentist, had some farmland. He died and my brother couldn’t afford it. He wanted to sell it but he wanted to keep it in the family. So I bought it from my brother.”

Comer paid $218,000 for the farmland, according to The Daily Beast, which characterized the payment as being akin to the Biden family’s transactions.

Comer then pushed back on the representation that his third-party company, “Farm Team Properties, LLC” is the same as a shell company, calling it “bullshit.”

“It was an LLC, they’re so financially illiterate that [they] think because something says ‘LLC’ it’s a shell company. This company, which I financially disclosed, has properties. Okay? It manages over a thousand acres of land.”

Moskowitz tried to reclaim his time but Comer said “I’m not gonna give you your time back.”

“You look like a Smurf here just going around on all this stuff.” (RELATED: KJP Says There’s ‘Zero Evidence’ Of Biden Involvement In Alleged Fraud After Son, Brother Subpoenaed)

“You go on Fox News and say loans and deals are a way to evade taxes? We don’t know if that’s what you’re doing or not,” Moskowitz shot back.

“Mr. Chairman, this seems to have gotten under your skin,” Moskowitz said. “Perhaps we should sit maybe for a deposition.”

Comer said he would go under a deposition and said he simply bought land from his brother and “didn’t get wires from Romania, China.”

The House Oversight Committee subpoenaed Hunter and James Biden and the family’s former business associate Rob Walker, calling for them to answer questions about the Biden family’s business dealings.

A House memo released in September found the Biden family and its associates brought in more than $24 million from Ukraine, Russia, China, Romania and Kazakhstan between 2014 and 2019. House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer subpoenaed Hunter and James Biden’s personal and bank records in September.