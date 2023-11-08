KJP Says There’s ‘Zero Evidence’ Of Biden Involvement In Alleged Fraud After Son, Brother Subpoenaed

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Wednesday there is “zero evidence” of wrongdoing on President Joe Biden’s behalf after the House subpoenaed the president’s son and brother.

The House Oversight Committee subpoenaed Hunter and James Biden and the family’s former business associate Rob Walker on Wednesday, calling for them to answer questions about the Biden family’s business dealings.

Jean-Pierre was asked about her reaction to the news. (RELATED: Andy McCarthy Says There’s One Thing Hunter And James Biden’s Lawyers Must Do Now That They’ve Been Subpoenaed)

“This is an investigation that has been going on for a year now and has turned up zero evidence of wrongdoing by the president because there is none. But republicans continue to double down on a baseless, a baseless smear campaign against the president and his family.”

REPORTER: ” House Oversight Committee has issued subpoenas for Hunter Biden, James Biden, and Biden family business associate Rob Walker. Do you have a comment? “ KJP: ” This is an investigation that has been going on for a year now and has turned up zero evidence!” pic.twitter.com/iSIfdKhYGB — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 8, 2023

A House memo released in September found the Biden family and its associates brought in more than $24 million from Ukraine, Russia, China, Romania and Kazakhstan between 2014 and 2019. House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer subpoenaed Hunter and James Biden’s personal and bank records in September.

Comer also recently released bank records showing Biden previously took a $40,000 check from his family members after Chinese business associates paid them in 2017. Hunter told his office manager he was “office mates” with Biden around the same time the then-vice president received the check. Hunter also wired $150,000 to James and Sara Biden’s Lion Hall Group in the same year.

Hunter’s former business associate Devon Archer testified before Congress in July alleging Biden spoke with his son’s business associates while serving as vice president. Archer also testified Biden had a meeting in Beijing with a Chinese business associate, whose daughter then received a letter of recommendation for college from then Vice-President Biden.