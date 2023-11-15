‘Just Trying To Get To Work’: Protesters Block Traffic Ahead Of Biden’s Meeting With Xi

Protesters blocked traffic in San Francisco on Wednesday ahead of President Joe Biden’s meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Over 200 climate change and pro-Palestine demonstrators obstructed the intersection as early as 7:30 a.m., hours before the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit was set to begin, according to The San Francisco Standard.

“We’re just trying to get to work,” a man stuck at the scene told the outlet. “We’re [San Francisco] natives. We’ve got a lot going on in the city. Their cause and their fight, I understand. But I’m just trying to go to work.”

Many drivers had to turn around due to the demonstrations, the outlet noted.

Protesters shouted “shut down APEC” as they called for a ceasefire in the ongoing conflict between Israeli and the Hamas terror group, according to the outlet. (RELATED: Megyn Kelly Says Gavin Newsom ‘Doesn’t Give Two Sh*ts’ About California Children After Cleanup For Xi)

“They have no soul. They have all this money to fund a genocide. They move homeless people. I want them to stand for something,” a protester named Maria said, per the Standard. “All they stand for is money and power.”

Police in riot gear attempted to create a path through the crowd around 8:00 a.m. after protesters surrounded a man dressed in a blue suit at an organizer’s prompting, the outlet reported.

“Some of these sneaky delegates walked past that intersection,” the organized yelled into a megaphone, according to the Standard. “If you see them in suits, shout … make it very uncomfortable.”