Kevin Hart Honored With Prestigious Mark Twain Prize For American Humor

The Kennedy Center on Wednesday announced Kevin Hart as the recipient of the 2024 Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.

The incredible honor will be officially presented to the famous comedian during a gala performance at the center’s Concert Hall in Washington, D.C., on March 24, 2024, according to a statement released to social media. The “biggest names in comedy will gather to honor the comedian, writer, producer, and actor at this annual celebration of iconic humorists,” the Kennedy Center noted in its announcement.

The center’s announcement included a note of acceptance from Hart himself.

“I’ve been doing comedy since the inception of this award 25 years ago. To be honored in this commemorative year feels surreal,” he said to fans.

Hart expressed gratitude for being recognized with the prestigious award.

“Comedy is my outlet for social commentary and observations on life — I am grateful to the Kennedy Center for recognizing my voice and impact on culture,” he said.

The famous comedian expressed his excitement about the upcoming gala presentations.

“I can’t wait to celebrate!”

The Mark Twain Prize for American Humor will be presented by Wells Fargo.

Past recipients of the respected honor include Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Steve Martin, Richard Pryor, Whoopi Goldberg, Jon Stewart and Dave Chappelle. The last award was given to Adam Sandler in 2023. (RELATED: ‘Got To Be The Stupidest Man Alive’: Kevin Hart Explains Why He’s In A Wheelchair)

Hart’s success in the entertainment industry is largely credited to his comedic stand-up routines, but also envelops his comedic roles on the big screen, including the “Jumanji” series and movies such as “Fatherhood.”

His latest movie, “Lift,” is slated for release on Netflix on Jan. 12, 2024.