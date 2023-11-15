Major Nationwide Poll Puts Trump Ahead Of Biden For The First Time

Former President Donald Trump leads President Joe Biden by 2 points in the latest poll by Quinnipiac, a first for that poll.

Trump receives 48% support from registered voters to 46% for Biden in the poll released Wednesday, which was conducted from Nov. 9-13 among 1,574 registered voters with a margin of error of 2.5%. Trump also led Biden in a three-way race, 38% to 37%, with independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. drawing 21%. (RELATED: Jesse Watters Jokes Corporate Media Reported Poll Showing 10-Point Trump Lead ‘Like They Were Covering A Funeral’)

Trump’s lead over Biden and Kennedy also held up in a five-way race, with the former president holding 38%, Biden drawing 35% and Kennedy securing 17%, while independent candidate Cornell West and Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein each pulled 3% support.

🇺🇲 2024 GE: For the first time in Quinnipiac poll history, Trump is ahead of Biden. July:

(D) Biden 49% (+4)

(R) Trump 45% September:

(D) Biden 47% (+1)

(R) Trump 46% November:

(R) Trump 48% (+2)

(D) Biden 46% https://t.co/fj9WXwrCUK — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) November 15, 2023

Trump and Biden held commanding leads in their respective primary campaigns for their parties’ presidential nominations, the poll said. Trump led Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis by 48 points, while Biden led author Marianne Williamson 74% to 12%.

Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia is considering a possible third-party run for president after announcing he would not seek reelection to the Senate.

Biden previously led Trump by 1 point in Qunnipiac’s September poll and by 4 point in July, according to a post on X by Interactive Polls

Trump leads Biden by 1 point in the RealClearPolitics average of polls from Oct. 27 to Nov 14. At this time in 2019, Biden led Trump by 10.2% while in 2015, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton held a 4.4% lead over Trump.

