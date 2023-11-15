Man Allegedly Bites Chunk Of Officer’s Ear Off During Traffic Stop Scuffle, Cops Say

Memphis police arrested Marcus Johnson after he allegedly bit a chunk of a cop’s ear off during a traffic stop, according to multiple reports.

The 43-year-old suspect was charged with four counts of possession of controlled substances with intention to distribute, criminal impersonation, attempted second-degree murder, resisting officials retention, driving while license suspended, violation of financial law and violation of vehicle registration, according to WREG. (RELATED: Police Arrest Homeless Man For Allegedly Knifing Sleeping Subway Passenger, Two Others)

When the police officer tried to arrest Johnson, he allegedly put up a fight and allegedly strangled and bit off a chunk of the cop’s right ear, police said, according to WREG. During the violent scuffle, police said Johnson allegedly pulled the officer’s weapon and taser from his belt, according to WREG.

The officer did eventually manage to take Johnson into custody, and both were taken to the hospital for treatment, the outlet noted.

The license plates for Johnson’s car apparently belonged to another vehicle, police said, according to WREG. Johnson had also allegedly given the officer vehicle information that was connected to a female. Johnson’s driver license was reportedly suspended, and he had no proof of insurance.

Police said a pouch Johnson was carrying had a variety of drugs in it, the outlet reported.

A judge set Johnson’s bond at $90,400, Fox 13 reported.