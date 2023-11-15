EXCLUSIVE: Sen. Mike Lee, Rep. Mary Miller To Introduce Legislation Protecting Minors From Exposure To Online Porn

Republican Utah Sen. Mike Lee and Republican Illinois Rep. Mary Miller will introduce legislation Wednesday to protect minors from online pornography.

The Daily Caller first obtained a copy of the bill, entitled the Shielding Children’s Retinas from Egregious Exposure on the Net (SCREEN) Act. The legislation would specifically require all commercial pornography websites to adopt age verification technology to ensure a child cannot access its pornographic content. The bill would also establish findings describing the problem and the need for a legislative change.

“It is time for our laws to catch up with technology and ensure that the safety of our children is not left behind,” Lee told the Caller before introducing the bill. “The SCREEN Act addresses the urgent need to protect minors from exposure to online pornography, and stop those who profit from stealing the innocence of America’s youth.” (RELATED: The Biggest Degenerates In Media Think It’s Weird The House Speaker Doesn’t Want His Son Watching Porn)

READ THE LEGISLATION HERE:



(DAILY CALLER OBTAINED) — … by Henry Rodgers

“As a mother of seven and grandmother to 20, I am committed to defending parental rights,” Miller told the Caller. “I am proud to join Senator Mike Lee in introducing the SCREEN Act to the House, providing parents with more control over their children’s online access and protecting our kids from exposure to pornography. I urge my colleagues in the House to act swiftly in adopting the SCREEN Act to protect American children.” (RELATED: Virginia Dem Candidate Who Live-Streamed Herself Having Sex Loses Election Bid)

The legislation will be introduced later Wednesday afternoon.