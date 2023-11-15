Video Shows Chaos As Police Officers Try To Pull Away Pro-Palestine Protesters Barricading DNC Headquarters

Pro-Palestine protesters barricaded the entrance of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) headquarters on Wednesday in protest of the Biden administration’s handling of the Israel-Hamas War, according to videos of the event.

Videos circulated on social media showing police officers struggling to hold back a swarm of protesters. Other video showed rows of protesters locking arms in front of the DNC headquarters as police used physical force in an attempt to remove them from the property and breakup the demonstration. Police allegedly shoved a demonstrator down the stairs, according to one video. (RELATED: California City Passes Resolution Standing In ‘Solidarity’ With Palestinians, Accusing Israel Of Genocide)

Capitol Police attacking pro Palestine protestors at DNC headquarters in DC pic.twitter.com/3XGK4JHBgJ — HOT SPOT (@HotSpotHotSpot) November 16, 2023

Demonstrators could be seen wearing black shirts with slogans such as “Ceasefire Now” and “Not In Our Name.”

The U.S. Capitol Police released a statement on Twitter, warning the public to avoid the area around the DNC Headquarters.

“Right now our officers are working to keep back approximately 150 people who are illegally and violently protesting in the area of Canal Street and Ivy Street, SE. Officers are making arrests. All Members have been evacuated from the area. Please stay away from the area,” police tweeted.

“We are outside of DNC demanding they have a ceasefire for the ppl of Gaza & this is how they treat us?” Outside DNC 1.5 hours ago shortly after police attacked protesters#FreePalestine #AlShifaHospital pic.twitter.com/jwo1JdgkV2 — #StopCopCity (@ChuckModi1) November 16, 2023

Democratic California Rep. Brad Sherman said that he was evacuated from inside the DNC building at the time of the demonstration. The congressman also suggested that the anti-Israel demonstrators would aid Republicans in the next election.

“Was just evacuated from the #DNC after pro-terrorist, anti-#Israel protestors grew violent, pepper spraying police officers and attempting to break into the building,” Sherman tweeted. “Apparently, these pro-#Hamas demonstrators want #Republicans to prevail in the next Congressional election.”

🚨NEW: A large group of violent anti-Israel protestors have stormed the headquarters of the DNC tonight, demanding “Cease Fire Now.” Capitol Police said that about 150 people were “illegally and violently protesting” near the DNC headquarters building in the Capitol Hill… pic.twitter.com/pJvXsXTG6C — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) November 16, 2023

Protesters took to the streets to voice their opposition to Israel in the immediate aftermath of Hamas’ brutal Oct. 7 attacks. Pro-Palestine demonstrators have grown more vocal in recent weeks, calling for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. Israel’s retaliatory military response resulted in some left-wing protesters accusing the Jewish state of committing genocide against the Palestinian people.