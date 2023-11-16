Amazon Announces Plan To Sell New Cars On Its Website, Starting With Hyundai

Netizens will be able to buy new cars from the comfort of their own homes via Amazon, starting with models from Hyundai, the company announced Thursday.

Amazon will roll out the new car sales feature, which plans to permit car dealers to sell to consumers directly online by next year, according to the Associated Press. Customers will be able to purchase a new Hyundai on Amazon, and then take delivery of the new vehicle either at home or at their local dealership.

It remains unclear exactly how many Hyundai dealers are poised to participate in the new program or if it leaves room for out-of-state transactions, the AP noted. (RELATED: New York Times Op-Ed Blames Kia, Hyundai For Auto-Theft Crime Wave)

Amazon currently only sells vehicle accessories but also provides a virtual showroom component intended for consumers who are cross-shopping and comparing different makes and models, the AP noted. (RELATED: Honda And GM Abandon $5,000,000,000 Plan To Co-Develop Affordable EVs)

Amazon could face initial hesitancy from prospective clients who may feel less secure commencing a major purchase on an online platform versus doing so at a brick-and-mortar dealership, the AP noted.

An Amazon spokesperson explained the move by noting that customers are buying cars online more frequently, the AP noted. The spokesperson added that the Amazon car-buying model will boast a “range of solutions that add transparency.”