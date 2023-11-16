Fans Turn On Billie Eilish Over One Silly Comment

Pop star Billie Eilish caught heat from her fans over a statement she made in her Thursday cover story for Variety.

“Nobody ever says a thing about men’s bodies,” Eilish said in the article. “If you’re muscular, cool. If you’re not, cool. If you’re rail thin, cool. If you have a dad bod, cool. If you’re pudgy, love it! Everybody’s happy with it. You know why? Because girls are nice. They don’t give a fuck because we see people for who they are!”

It’s almost like Eilish has never met another woman before. It is a truth universally acknowledged that the only people who actually care about what women look like are other women. How lovely it must be for Eilish to live in her own private Idaho where she thinks all of her girlfriends are genuinely nice people, and not just using her for celebrity and social status.

Eilish’s fans went ballistic over her totally stupid comments. “This generations [sic] obsession with not only being a victim, but making sure no one else is more of a victim then them is unprecedented. How tone deaf can someone be?” one person wrote on social media, according to PageSix. Others laughed at Eilish, saying, “celebrities are so out of touch from reality its actually hilarious.”

Men get crap for their bodies seemingly 24/7?! If a male celebrity gets slightly overweight, looks tired or even the slightest bit disheveled, they’re going to catch heat for it. (RELATED: Science-Denying Record Label Refuses To Accept That Fat-Bottomed Girls Make The Rockin’ World Go ‘Round)

In the documentary, “Supermensch,” Tom Arnold details how paparazzi kept taking photographs of him on a beach in Hawaii, calling him a fat whale (or words to that effect). So he asked a friend of his who lived on the beach to stop the paparazzi coming by because Arnold was so sick of the hatred … and they agreed to leave him alone.