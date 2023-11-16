CNN’s Dana Bash Immediately Backtracks After Comparing Pro-Palestinian DNC Protesters To January 6

CNN’s Dana Bash immediately backtracked on Thursday after she appeared to compare pro-Palestinian protesters who attacked the Democratic National Committee (DNC) headquarters on Wednesday night to Jan. 6 protesters.

Approximately 200 protesters attempted to block the exits to the DNC headquarters on Wednesday and resisted officers during the violent protest. Six officers were injured while trying to quell the protests and at least one individual was arrested.

Bash was taken aback by the imagery and appeared to liken the protesters to those of Jan. 6 before backtracking.

“I mean, that is quite an image. We haven’t seen an image like that since January 6th,” Bash said before immediately trying to clarify. “Totally different topic. Totally different kind of people. I mean, I don’t want to at all compare the sort of substance of it, but the — there was violence and then there were capitol police officers actually hurt there.” (RELATED: Democrat Leadership Refuses To Condemn Violent Pro-Palestinian Protest Right Outside Their Own Headquarters)



“Mm-hmm. I believe there were about six capitol police officers that were injured, according to the Capitol police that put out that report last night,” CNN Political Analyst Laura Barrón-López said. “There are key differences. I wouldn’t compare it to January 6th, but it was a clash, and the protesters, or the ralliers, were standing outside and blocking the entryways and the exitways and that’s why police confronted them and tried to get them to move because people couldn’t exit or enter the building–”

“And not just people, like the most senior House Democrats,” Bash interjected.

Barrón-López said the protest showed the “fissures” among the Democratic Party over President Joe Biden’s handling of the war in Israel.