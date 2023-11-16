Democrat Leadership Refuses To Condemn Violent Pro-Palestinian Protest Right Outside Their Own Headquarters

Top Democratic lawmakers released a statement Thursday that called for peaceful demonstrations but did not condemn violent pro-Palestinian protesters who fought police outside of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) headquarters the night before.

Demonstrators outside of the DNC attempted to block the exits to the building and resisted officers in a violent pro-Palestinian protest Wednesday night. Democratic Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, Sen. Chuck Schumer, the White House, the DNC and the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) did not respond to multiple requests for comment on the protest-turned-riot, but Democratic leaders finally issued a statement Thursday. (RELATED: Pro-Palestinian Protesters Arrested After Hundreds Swarm Capitol Office Building)

Video Shows Chaos As Police Officers Try To Pull Away Pro-Palestine Protesters Barricading DNC Headquarters https://t.co/Gq4cEXUYl5 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 16, 2023

“Last night, Members of the House Democratic Caucus, hardworking staffers and dozens of guests from throughout the country were participating in an event inside the Democratic National Committee building when some protesters escalated their activity in a manner that exceeded a peaceful demonstration,” Jeffries, House Minority Whip Katherine Clark, California Rep. Pete Aguilar, and Washington Rep. and DCCC chair Suzan DelBene said in a joint statement.

“We are thankful for the service and professionalism of the U.S. Capitol Police officers who worked to ensure that Members, staff and visitors were able to safely exit. We strongly support the First Amendment right to freedom of expression and encourage anyone exercising that right to do so peacefully.”

Nearly 200 people gathered to protest in front of the DNC in what the United States Capitol Police called a “not peaceful” gathering. Six officers suffered injuries when quelling the protests due to the violent actions of the crowd, and one person was arrested following the riot.

“Sometimes saying nothing says everything. Multiple officers injured in the line of duty and Democrats can’t even offer a simple thank you – let alone condemn the antisemitic riot. The glaring truth is, these pro-Hamas rioters represent Democrats’ base of support and they are terrified to offend them,” NRCC Communications Director Jack Pandol told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Several high-ranking members of the Democratic caucus had to be evacuated from the DNC headquarters including Jeffries, Clark, Aguilar, DelBene and several others, according to CNN.

“Last night, pro-Hamas protesters outside the U.S. Capitol violently attacked the Democratic National Committee headquarters. I condemn this criminal activity, which injured six brave Capitol Police officers, in the strongest terms. As Americans, we must unite with one voice in steadfast support of our ally Israel,” Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson said in a press release.

Clark, Aguilar and DelBene also did not respond to requests for comment from the DCNF.

