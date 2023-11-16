Groundbreaking New Footage From ‘Rust’ Set Depicts Alec Baldwin In A New Light

Newly released footage from the set of “Rust” appears to show Alec Baldwin handling a prop gun and cautioning those around him just days before the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

The never-before-seen footage was shared Thursday by NBC News, and it showed Baldwin demonstrating safety measures while filming scenes on-set. The video shows the 65-year-old actor shouting, “Now wait a second. I’m gonna shoot right — do you wanna go on the other side of the camera? I don’t wanna shoot toward you.”

Baldwin was seen lying on the ground while talking to someone behind the camera.

“I don’t know why you’re going up hills and all this other shit. You’re gonna break your fuckin’ neck,” Baldwin said in the video. He seemed to be looking out for the person behind the camera.

Baldwin was previously accused of being negligent on the set of the film, and some crew members came forward and said they felt unsafe on the job. The video shows him advising the person behind the camera to get out of the line of fire before appearing to shoot the prop gun as part of the scene he was rehearsing.

Baldwin was filming on the set of the movie in October 2021 when the gun he was holding reportedly discharged. Hutchins was reportedly fatally shot in the chest. Director Joel Souza was also injured and required hospitalization .(RELATED: REPORT: District Attorney Gives Alec Baldwin A Big Win)

Baldwin claimed he was told he had a “cold gun” and later discovered it contained ammunition. He continues to insist he did not pull the trigger.