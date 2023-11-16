Angels’ Shohei Ohtani Wins Second AL MVP In Unanimous Vote; Braves’ Ronald Acuña Jr. Wins NL MVP After Historic Season

“M-V-P! M-V-P! M-V-P!”

Those are surely the chants in Anaheim right now, as Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani has won the American League MVP award. After a dominant season, MLB announced Thursday evening that Ohtani is the American League’s most valuable player for 2023, his second win in the last three years.

Following a successful three campaigns in Major League Baseball, the Angels icon went off in 2021, winning his first MVP. In 2022, he finished in second place behind New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge. (RELATED: Athletics Relocating To Las Vegas After MLB Owners Reportedly Give Unanimous Approval)

This season, Ohtani was absolutely mesmerizing, leading the AL in home runs (with 44) and racking up an OPS of 1.066 — the highest in the league. As a pitcher, Ohtani started 23 games, tallying a 3.14 ERA and striking out 167 in 132 innings.

For the second time in three years, Shohei Ohtani is the American League’s Most Valuable Player! 大谷翔平が二度目のア・リーグMVPを受賞！ pic.twitter.com/z7svbS4DZI — MLB (@MLB) November 16, 2023

In other Major League Baseball MVP news…

In what was expected for quite some time now, Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. has been named the 2023 NL MVP, according to an announcement Thursday evening from MLB.

A historic season of power and speed unlike any other. Ronald Acuña Jr. is the 2023 National League Most Valuable Player! pic.twitter.com/bW0OMiEoIG — MLB (@MLB) November 16, 2023

You definitely have to put a big spotlight on Shohei Ohtani winning MVP in a free agency year, and then with Acuña, he had such a historic season … much deserved for both!