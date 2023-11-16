Editorial

Angels’ Shohei Ohtani Wins Second AL MVP In Unanimous Vote; Braves’ Ronald Acuña Jr. Wins NL MVP After Historic Season

Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Angels is congratulated in the dugout by his teammates after driving in a run with a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on June 12, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
“M-V-P! M-V-P! M-V-P!”

Those are surely the chants in Anaheim right now, as Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani has won the American League MVP award. After a dominant season, MLB announced Thursday evening that Ohtani is the American League’s most valuable player for 2023, his second win in the last three years.

Following a successful three campaigns in Major League Baseball, the Angels icon went off in 2021, winning his first MVP. In 2022, he finished in second place behind New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge. (RELATED: Athletics Relocating To Las Vegas After MLB Owners Reportedly Give Unanimous Approval)

This season, Ohtani was absolutely mesmerizing, leading the AL in home runs (with 44) and racking up an OPS of 1.066 — the highest in the league. As a pitcher, Ohtani started 23 games, tallying a 3.14 ERA and striking out 167 in 132 innings.

In other Major League Baseball MVP news…

In what was expected for quite some time now, Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. has been named the 2023 NL MVP, according to an announcement Thursday evening from MLB.

You definitely have to put a big spotlight on Shohei Ohtani winning MVP in a free agency year, and then with Acuña, he had such a historic season … much deserved for both!