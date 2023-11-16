Editorial

It’s Official: Athletics Reportedly Relocating To Las Vegas After Unanimous Approval By MLB Owners

Oakland Athletics souvenir hats sit at a concession stand inside the stadium before the start of the game between the Texas Rangers and Athletics on Opening Day at O.co Coliseum on April 6, 2015 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
The A’s are moving to Sin City!

MLB owners voted unanimously Thursday for the Oakland Athletics to relocate to Las Vegas, setting up the second relocation for a baseball franchise in the last 50 years, according to ESPN.

The possible move, that’s coming following over two decades of failed attempts to achieve a new stadium in Oakland that would replace an old Coliseum, had to have support from 75% of teams in Major League Baseball at the recent owners meetings. In the vote, the A’s landed unanimous backing despite there still being questions about the organization’s stadium plans and near-term future.

A Nevada teachers union has made legal challenges involving the state committing $380 million to a $1.5 billion stadium’s construction that will be featured on the Las Vegas Strip, and it could cause the move to flub a little. However, the Athletics getting approval from owners is a huge step towards the city of Oakland losing their last professional sports franchise.

The moment is here, ladies and gentlemen! The Athletics are officially moving to Las Vegas!

I’m a big advocate for professional sports teams in Sin City, have been for years and years now, so it’s great to see another team be added to the collection. (RELATED: San Diego Padres Announce Owner Peter Seidler’s Tragic Death)

NBA, you’re next.