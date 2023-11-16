Multinational Companies Silent On Whether They Still Support BLM After Pro-Terrorism Statements

Several multinational companies were silent on whether or not they still associate with Black Lives Matter (BLM) following multiple BLM chapters endorsing terrorism.

BLM Chicago and BLM Grassroots endorsed the actions of Hamas after the terrorist organization invaded Israel and killed over 1,400 people, including unarmed women and children. DoorDash, Airbnb and Dove did not answer multiple requests for comments from the Daily Caller News Foundation on whether they were still associated with BLM following the revelation of the pro-terrorism positions of the affiliates. (RELATED: Audit Finds ‘No Issues’ With ‘Antiracist’ Research Center That Produced Little Original Work)

“We believe that DoorDash has a responsibility to take action toward creating what we want to see realized in the communities around us. Silence and inaction equal consent, so we commit to speaking up and taking action to fight injustice, inequality, and discrimination,” Door Dash’s website reads.

Door Dash donated at least $500,000 to BLM, according to their website. Dove donated at least $1 million to BLM and and National Urban League, The Bail Project and National Bail Fund Network, according to their website.

“The fight against systemic racism requires us all to take action – and to continue to take action. We’re committed to creating a more inclusive, diverse and equitable world for everyone,” Dove’s website reads.

Airbnb donated at least $500,000 to the NAACP and Black Lives Matter Foundation, according to their website.

“Meaningful change requires action. In the past year, Airbnb stood in solidarity with Black Lives Matter, civil rights organizations, and activists to support the movement for racial justice that George Floyd’s life inspired,” Airbnb’s website reads.

A multitude of left-leaning organizations came out in support of Hamas following the terrorist attacks.

Several left-of-center foundations and dark money groups sent millions in donations to groups espousing pro-Hamas sentiments following the terrorist attacks in Israel. ActBlue, a payment processing platform used by Democratic politicians, processes donations for several pro-Palestinian groups, including a few that praised Hamas’ attacks.

The Tides Center, a liberal nonprofit, provides fiscal sponsorship to several groups that praised Hamas including Adalah Justice Project, Palestine Legal, The Arab Resource and Organizing Center and The Catalyst Project.

Students at several elite colleges and universities wrote pro-Palestinian letters following the Hamas terrorist attacks including Harvard University, Columbia University and the University of Pennsylvania. Harvard, Columbia and the UPenn all created taskforces to address antisemitism on their campuses following a rise of antisemitism on campus.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.