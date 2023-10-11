BLM Chicago Deletes Paraglider Tweet, But Doubles Down On Support Of Hamas, Palestine

The Chicago chapter of Black Lives Matter (BLM) issued a statement Wednesday reaffirming their support for Palestine despite deleting a Tuesday tweet with a paraglider that symbolized a mass terrorist attack in Israel.

Chicago BLM posted a picture to Twitter on Tuesday that read “I Stand With Palestine” and included an image of a paraglider, which were used by terrorists to invade a music festival in Israel and kill more than 250 people. BLM Chicago took down the post and said they “aren’t proud” of the messages they sent out, but posted a different statement Wednesday saying “the people will do what they must to live free.” (RELATED: New York Socialists Backtrack After Dems Denounce Pro-Palestine Rally Held Day After Terror Attacks)

“Yesterday we sent out msgs that we aren’t proud of. We stand with Palestine & the people who will do what they must to live free. Our hearts are with, the grieving mothers, those rescuing babies from rubble, who are in danger of being wiped out completely,” BLM Chicago tweeted.

Yesterday we sent out msgs that we aren’t proud of. We stand with Palestine & the people who will do what they must to live free. Our hearts are with, the grieving mothers, those rescuing babies from rubble, who are in danger of being wiped out completely🇵🇸♥️🖤💚 — BLMChicago (@BLMChi) October 11, 2023

Chicago BLM also posted infographics on Tuesday depicting two women discussing Hamas, with one of them defending the terrorist organization and saying there is “disinformation being spread.”

“There is a lot of disinformation being spread about what Hamas are doing based in racist and Islamophobic tropes of Muslims and Arabs. Misinformation with absolutely no evidence,” one slide reads. “How can you be so quick to condemn an entity you know absolutely nothing about? Such disinformation is being used to dehumanise the Palestinian civilians that Israel has declared genocide upon in Gaza.”

On another slide, one woman asks “but surely there are other non-violent methods Palestinians could use?” to which the other responds, “stop telling Palestinians how to resist.”

Several Democratic lawmakers across the U.S. condemned the original post by Chicago BLM, including Democratic California state Sen. Scott Wiener and Democratic New York Rep. Jamaal Bowman.

“More advocacy for violence against Jews. This is sickening,” Wiener tweeted.

“Disgusting. This promotes an act in which innocent civilians were killed. Babies. We need to stand for human life and collective humanity,” Bowman tweeted.

Over 1,000 people were killed during the Hamas terrorist attacks in Israel, along with dozens kidnapped and over 4,500 rockets fired at the country, according to a Tuesday Israeli Defense Forces tweet.

BLM Chicago did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

