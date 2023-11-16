New York Appeals Judge Temporarily Lifts Gag Order On Trump In Civil Fraud Trial

A New York appeals judge temporarily lifted the gag order on former President Donald Trump in his civil fraud case, according to multiple reports.

Associate Justice David Friedman paused an order blocking Trump from speaking publicly about members of Judge Arthur Engoron’s staff, according to Law 360. Engoron issued the gag order on Oct. 3 after Trump made a post on Truth Social calling his law clerk Allison Greenfield the “girlfriend” of Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

Friedman issued his ruling from the bench, citing concerns about free speech rights, according to ABC News. Trump filed an emergency application with the appellate court Thursday asking for a stay on the gag order, according to ABC News. He also asked the court to vacate the order, along with the $5,000 and $10,000 fines Engoron imposed on Trump for violating it. (RELATED: Trump Asks For Mistrial In Civil Fraud Case Due To ‘Tangible And Overwhelming’ Evidence Of Bias)

Trump’s attorneys said Engoron took the order as an “unfettered license to inflict public punishments on a defendant for the defendant’s out-of-court statements,” the outlet reported.

NEW: Trump files emergency suit vs. Justice Engoron with appellate court seeking to overturn his gag orders. “Supreme Court’s gag orders entered during the non-jury trial in the underlying proceeding are unconstitutional, and sanctions imposed” violate law. pic.twitter.com/OPVJsjYx4c — Frank G. Runyeon (@frankrunyeon) November 16, 2023



Trump filed for a mistrial Wednesday over “tangible and overwhelming” evidence of Engoron’s bias. In addition to the gag order, Trump alleged Engoron engaged in extrajudicial activities “publically commenting” on the trial and was “co-judging” with his clerk, a Democrat donor.

