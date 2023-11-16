Let Yourself Be Entertained By The Greatest Pop Star In Modern History In The ‘Robbie Williams’ Documentary

Netflix dropped the “Robbie Williams” four-part documentary Nov. 8, and it is the best way to start the next baby boom.

The world is split into two demographics: People who’ve never had their lives fundamentally improved by Robbie Williams’ music, and those of us who’ve basked in his unadulterated talent for as long as we can remember. Before his astonishingly successful solo career as one of the biggest pop stars in the world, Robbie was a member of boyband Take That.

Take That was basically Britain’s answer to New Kids On The Block, and they had a pretty prolific go of it throughout the 1990s. But things really changed when Robbie, the bad boy of the group, started his solo career.

Over the course of four episodes, you’re invited into never-before-seen behind the scenes footage of how Robbie went from a teen sensation to the greatest songwriter and performer in modern history. You’ll watch how “Angels,” “Come Undone” and his plethora of hit tracks were written, and the cultural impact they had on Britain, Europe, Asia and pretty much the entire world except for America. And America, y’all are missing out!

And for the first time ever, you’ll finally understand what it was really like for the Robster to deal with debilitating depression, addiction and Britain’s tabloid evil while writing the soundtrack that defined the last 30 years of our history.

But it’s not until the final episode that Robbie’s life turns into the greatest inspiration for starting a family. Without giving too much away, it seems clear his mental health struggles came from a sense of purposelessness. During his youth, Robbie struggled with finding anyone he could truly trust. It impacted his ability to perform significantly. (RELATED: Step Aside ‘Tiger King,’ HBO’s Newest Doc ‘Telemarketers’ Will Become A Cult Phenomenon)

Years later, with a beautiful, funny wife and four gorgeous children, Robbie finally has a reason to restart a career that fell silent for far too long: his family. And if his statements don’t make you want children this holiday season, then nothing ever will.

God Bless you, Robbie. I am so glad you’re still here.

Here’s one of my favorite videos to start your weekend early (and check out “Hot Fudge,” too — it’s a banger):