“New Kids On The Block” Helps Fan Find An Organ Donor

Members of the legendary 90s boy band, “New Kids On The Block,” helped a Los Angeles teacher find an organ donor after seeing her plea for help during their concert.

In May 2022, Theresa Crockett reportedly attended a “New Kids On The Block” concert and seized the opportunity to try finding a kidney by holding up a sign asking for help. Crockett attended the concert with a heart-shaped sign, which read, “Please share my story. I need a kidney. I’m looking for a donor,” according to ABC 7.

A TikTok video shows one of the band’s members, Donnie Wahlberg, acknowledging the sign. Wahlberg proceeded to bring the sign to the stage during the concert, giving Crockett’s message worldwide exposure.

Shortly afterward, a female “New Kids On The Block Fan” from Wisconsin reached out to Crockett to offer her kidney, per ABC 7.

The band played an integral role in bringing the two fans together to meet in person and discuss the details of the medical procedure at length, according to ABC 7.

Crockett went on to share a series of images to her social media account, thanking the band for helping her find a donor for this life-changing surgery. (RELATED: Selena Gomez’ Kidney Donor Reportedly Upset The Star Continues To Consume Alcohol)

“We did it!” Crockett wrote to her Instagram account. “I found my kidney hero. #thankful,” she said.

Fans from across the globe are wishing Crockett the very best as she takes a step closer to recovery, thanks largely in part to her favorite boy band.

Crockett is scheduled to undergo surgery August 31, and arrangements have already been made to ship the kidney from Wisconsin to Los Angeles, according to ABC 7.