Tiger Woods’ Ex-Girlfriend Erica Herman Drops Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Tiger Woods’ ex-girlfriend, Erica Herman, dropped a sexual assault case she launched against the legendary golfer Wednesday.

Herman retracted her initial claims of abuse and went on to clarify that she “was never a victim of sexual harassment or sexual abuse at the hands of Tiger Woods or any of his agents, and it is her position that she never asserted a claim for such,” according to Fox News.

It is not immediately clear what prompted Herman to change her mind on the serious allegations she made against Woods.

The notice was filed in Florida’s Fourth District Court of Appeal, where Herman also dropped her appeal to a non-disclosure agreement she signed early on in her relationship with Woods, according to The New York Post. The golfer’s girlfriend requested to be released from the obligations and restrictions laid out in the agreement, according to The New York Post.

Herman had signed the NDA in 2017. Circuit Judge Elizabeth Metzger ruled against the request in May, stating that Herman’s reasoning for being released from the NDA lacked “factual specificity for any claim relating to sexual assault or sexual harassment. She informed Herman she could not be released from the NDA, at that time. (RELATED: Russell Brand’s Business World Has Quickly Crumbled After Sexual Assault Allegations)

Herman famously made headlines when she initially filed litigation against Woods, citing the Speak Out Act, which allows the opportunity for someone that had signed an NDA to be released from the terms of the agreement if they were victims of sexual assault, according to The New York Post.

Woods has not issued a public comment about this new development in the case.