CNN Analyst Says New Probe Signals ‘Nothing Good For Hunter Biden’

Former federal prosecutor and CNN analyst Jennifer Rodgers said Friday the new California grand jury probe into Hunter Biden signals “nothing good” for the president’s son.

Special Counsel David Weiss is using a California grand jury to pursue more testimony and documents from possible witnesses in Hunter Biden’s business dealings case, CNN reported. The outlet also reported James Biden, the president’s brother, received a subpoena in November.

“What does a grand jury [in California] … tell you?” CNN’s Poppy Harlow asked.

“Well nothing good for Hunter Biden, that’s for sure. I mean we already have the gun charges in Delaware, and now it looks like they’re seeking to up the ante from the misdemeanor charges they were gonna file on the tax side in Delaware to felony, probably tax charges, perhaps other charges in California, so they’re expanding their investigation, too. It’s not just a matter of finding a grand jury to charge in, they’re obviously issuing subpoenas and looking to go outside of what they’ve done before.” (RELATED: Hunter Biden Demands Court Authorize Subpoena For Donald Trump, Accuses Republicans Of ‘Interference’ In Prosecution)

Harlow then asked whether this new development supports criticisms of David Weiss for having not done this before.

Rodgers said Weiss and his team worked on this “for a long time” and said there was no reason to believe he was not doing his job. Rodgers also claimed if Hunter wasn’t the president’s son, he would likely not be in the same position.