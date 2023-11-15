Hunter Biden Demands Court Authorize Subpoena For Donald Trump, Accuses Republicans Of ‘Interference’ In Prosecution

Hunter Biden’s legal team is requesting a federal court order subpoenas for former President Donald Trump and other members of his administration.

Hunter Biden’s lawyers argued in a court filing Wednesday for the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware to authorize subpoenas against Trump, former Attorney General Bill Barr and two additional Department of Justice (DOJ) officials during the Trump administration for documents and communications related to investigating or prosecuting Hunter Biden. (RELATED: Top Hunter Biden Prosecutor David Weiss Confirms Biden Appointees Declined To Partner On The Case)

READ THE COURT FILING:

“Defendant Robert Hunter Biden, through his counsel, respectfully moves this Court to enter an order directing that subpoenas duces tecum be issued to the following individuals,” the document reads, before listing Trump, Barr, former Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen and former Principal Associate Deputy Attorney General (PADAG) Rich Donoghue.

Barr and Rosen are cited in the court filing for their role in creating a channel for former U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania to receive information related to Hunter Biden and Ukraine. Brady’s office received information from former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, a detail cited in the subpoena, and separate allegations Ukrainian oligarch Mykola Zlochevsky bragged about bribing Joe and Hunter Biden. (RELATED: Top Hunter Biden Prosecutor David Weiss, FBI ‘Constricted’ Internal Communications, Testimony Shows)

Brady worked with Donoghue on vetting the information when Donoghue was the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York and PADAG, Brady testified to the House Judiciary Committee in October, according to a transcript reviewed by the Daily Caller. A confidential human source provided the Biden bribery allegations contained in an FBI FD-1023 document, Brady confirmed. (RELATED: FBI Headquarters Stonewalled Investigative Activity On Hunter Biden Ties To Ukraine, Former Prosecutor Testifies)

Zlochevsky founded Ukrainian energy firm Burisma Holdings, a company that paid Hunter Biden more than $80,000 per month to be a board member, according to bank records released in August by the House Oversight Committee.

Hunter Biden’s legal team accuses Republican Kentucky Rep. James Comer, Chairman of the House Oversight Committee, and Republican Missouri Rep. Jason Smith, Chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, of exerting outside pressure on DOJ prosecutors.

“From that point forward, Republicans pushed for more severe charges against Mr. Biden from the now Special Counsel in an effort to make Mr. Biden’s prosecution an election issue. That outside pressure culminated in Special Counsel Weiss’s then changing course and bringing this Indictment on September 14 against Mr. Biden,” the court filing continues.

“It is clear no measure of charges against Mr. Biden will ever be enough to appease Chairmen Comer and Smith and their MAGA allies. As anyone can readily tell, it is not just pressure from within the Trump-era Executive Branch that is the problem; it is also incessant, unrelenting outside interference from congressional Republicans and their allies in the prosecutorial process,” the document adds.

The Biden family and its business associates received more than $24 million from individuals and entities in Ukraine, Russia, China, Romania and Kazakhstan, according to a House memo in September.

IRS whistleblowers Gary Shapley and Joseph Ziegler came forward to the House Ways and Means Committee in May and June with allegations the DOJ gave Hunter Biden special treatment. Both whistleblowers proceeded to testify publicly in July in front of the Oversight Committee.

The House Ways and Means Committee released a trove of documents in September supporting the IRS whistleblower testimony. Witness testimony from Weiss and other officials involved with the Hunter Biden case has confirmed central allegations brought forward by the IRS whistleblowers.

Comer, Smith and House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan are leading an impeachment inquiry into President Biden based on the IRS whistleblower testimony and the Biden family’s foreign business enterprise. The Oversight Committee subpoenaed Hunter and his uncle James Biden’s personal and business bank records in September following the first impeachment inquiry hearing.

In a similar fashion, the Oversight Committee issued subpoenas Nov. 8, compelling Hunter and James Biden to appear before the committee for depositions.

Delaware U.S. District Court Judge Maryellen Noreika oversaw the collapse of Hunter Biden’s guilty plea deal in July. Hunter was expected to plead guilty to two tax misdemeanor charges and sign a pretrial diversion agreement for a single felony gun offense.

Noreika’s skepticism of an immunity provision tucked inside of the pretrial diversion agreement caused Biden’s plea deal with the DOJ to fall apart, and Hunter Biden pleaded not guilty to the tax charges as a result.

Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss to be special counsel in the Hunter Biden case after the plea agreement fell apart and two IRS whistleblowers testified about alleged special treatment under Weiss’ watch.

Weiss defended the integrity of his investigation when he testified before the Judiciary Committee in November, while confirming key allegations put forward by Shapley and Ziegler, according to a transcript reviewed by the Daily Caller.

Hunter Biden was indicted in September on three federal gun charges in connection with his alleged October 2018 purchase of a firearm while he battled a crack cocaine addiction. He pleaded not guilty to the charges at an Oct. 3 arraignment and downplayed them in a subsequent op-ed for USA Today.

Hunter Biden is suing the IRS for alleged illegal disclosures by the IRS whistleblowers. He is also suing Giuliani for disseminating his abandoned laptop archive.