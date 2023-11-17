CNN Legal Analyst Warns Possible Second Indictment ‘Bad News For Hunter’

CNN’s senior legal analyst Elie Honig warned that a reported deeper investigation into Hunter Biden in California is “bad news” for the president’s son.

Special Counsel David Weiss is reportedly using a California grand jury to pursue more testimony and documents from possible witnesses in the Hunter Biden case, CNN reported. The outlet also reported that James Biden, the president’s brother, also received a subpoena recently.

Honig said the new revelations are “bad news for Hunter Biden any way you slice this.” (RELATED: Hunter Biden Demands Court Authorize Subpoena For Donald Trump, Accuses Republicans Of ‘Interference’ In Prosecution)

“Let’s remember, he already has a pending indictment in the federal district court in Delaware for the firearms-related charges and now he potentially is looking at a second indictment out of California. And if we think about the potential tax charges here, it’s important to keep in mind, when Hunter Biden went into court a few months ago with DOJ, they had a deal that he was going to plead guilty to misdemeanor tax offenses, and they agreed. DOJ and Hunter Biden agreed that he had failed to pay over $1 million in income taxes that he owed.”

“So assuming, which I think is a fair assumption that DOJ has evidence of that, that feels like the minimum charges he may face. It may get worse. But it’s important to understand the fact that there’s a grand jury does not ensure that there will be an indictment, but it certainly does make it more likely. And that’s a problem,” Honig said.

The probe reportedly centers on Hunter’s alleged failure to pay taxes, an issue that was originally going to be solved with the plea deal that fell through months ago. CNN reports the use of a grand jury suggests a possible slew of new charges for Hunter.