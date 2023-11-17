Dem Rep Said DNC Pro-Palestine Protest ‘Rattled’ Her ‘More’ Than Jan 6

Democratic Michigan Rep. Debbie Dingell said the pro-Palestine protest outside of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) building on Wednesday “rattled” her more than Jan. 6.

Dingell was among the nearly dozen members of Congress who were attending an event at the DNC headquarters when protesters swarmed the front of the building. Dingell tried to leave but the exit and entryways were blocked by protesters, according to The Detroit News. Dingell told the outlet the situation “rattled me more than January 6th did.”

Far-left pro-Palestine rioters are clashing with police trying to enter the DNC headquarter in DC right now pic.twitter.com/UUUjezY678 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 16, 2023

“I was scared,” she reportedly said. “Someone is going to get hurt at one of these things. They can get out of control.” (RELATED: CNN’s Dana Bash Immediately Backtracks After Comparing Pro-Palestinian DNC Protesters To January 6)

U.S Capitol Police said in a statement Thursday that while they’ve handled “hundreds of peaceful protests… last night’s group was not peaceful.”

“The crowd failed to obey our lawful orders to move back from the DNC, where Members of Congress were in the building.”

“When the group moved dumpsters in front of the exits, pepper sprayed our officers and attempted to pick up the bike rack, our teams quickly introduced consequences – pulling people off the building, pushing them back, and clearing them from the area, so we could safely evacuate the Members and staff.”

Police say six officers were injured from minor cuts, punches and pepper spray.