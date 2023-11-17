Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter Enters Hospice Care

Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, 96, entered hospice care at her home in Georgia on Friday, The Carter Center announced.

“Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter has entered hospice care at home. She and President Carter are spending time with each other and their family,” the Center said in a statement. “The Carter family continues to ask for privacy and remains grateful for the outpouring of love and support.”

Rosalynn Carter was diagnosed with dementia in May, while former President Jimmy Carter, 99, entered into hospice care in February.

Jason Carter, the couple’s grandson and chair of The Carter Center, said in September the couple is “coming to the end” but remain together in love, according to the Hill. (RELATED: ‘I Shouldn’t Say That’: Biden Lets Jimmy Carter Funeral Detail Slip)

“They are together. They are at home. They are in love, and I don’t think anyone gets more than that,” he told the outlet. “I mean, it’s a perfect situation for this time in their lives.”

Hugo Wentzel, another grandson of Rosaland and Jimmy Carter, talked about his grandmother’s battle with dementia in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

“I just want to say that she’s an amazing woman. She’s put in so much work in her life. She’s done things for mental health. I want everyone to know how incredibly important and beautiful she is as a person and a grandma,” he said. “Yeah, she does have dementia and when I see her, she does forget what’s going on sometimes, but when she remembers it’s amazing. I love her.”