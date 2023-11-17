Formula 1 Off To Miserable Start In Las Vegas

The much-anticipated Formula 1 (F1) event in Las Vegas, Nevada, was off to a miserable start Thursday night after an unexpected, significant issue.

Footage shared online shows the moment a $15 million Ferrari F1 car hit a loose manhole cover along the track during the Grand Prix practice run and resulted in a cancellation of the event due to substantial damage. The vehicle was being driven by Carlos Sainz and needs an entirely new chassis after striking the cover at a speed of roughly 200 mph, according to Sky News.

Driver Esteban Ocon then hit the debris caused from the original crash. As did Zhou Guanyu, who was driving an Alfa Romeo, according to The Athletic.

Thankfully, none of the men reported injuries to either driver, nor any of the spectators.

“He [Sainz] said [he] hit something on track and he didn’t know what it was. It is just unacceptable for F1,” Ferrari’s team principle Frederic Vasseur said of the situation.

A spokesperson for F1’s governing body said that the frame around the manhole cover failed. Emergency repairs were made, and the race resumed around 2:30 a.m. local time, Sky News noted. (RELATED: Insane Video Shows Car Crash And Flip Perfectly Into A Car Wash)

The incident took place just eight minutes into the Grand Prix event along Las Vegas Boulevard. The entire city has been transformed for the event and it has been met with much criticism throughout. Many are scared for their own safety, as well as the safety of drivers and staff.