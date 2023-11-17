‘First Time In 40 Years’: Hawk Bursts Through Coffee Shop Window, Attacks Patron

A hawk bursted through the window of a coffee shop Wednesday afternoon in Providence, Rhode Island.

“This was the first time in 40 years that we’ve had a hawk come into the building,” Coffee Exchange Owner Charles Fishbein told WJAR.

“[It] spilled coffee everywhere, glass everywhere. Its talon was on the woman’s legs, and the bird looked like it was somewhat disoriented,” Fishbein told the outlet. “It wasn’t moving, so they were able to get the talons off. It was a little bit of blood, nothing serious.”

A witness took photos of the incident. One image shows employees helping a customer after the bird landed at her feet. (RELATED: Video Shows Deer Rampaging Through Wisconsin Restaurant As Diners Scramble To Clear The Way).

Chaos in a coffeehouse as a hawk shatters a coffee shop window, crash landing inside, on a patron.https://t.co/Et7zrIEOcL — NBC 10 WJAR (@NBC10) November 17, 2023

“I wasn’t picturing it to be such a large bird, so I was expecting it to like, have died, you know, and not been in a good situation, but fortunately the bird was in okay shape,” Allison Dillon, an employee at the coffeehouse, told WJAR.

Dillon reportedly helped take the disoriented bird outside the coffee shop. It was wrapped in a jacket belonging to a woman who the hawk latched onto, according to WJAR. The bird eventually flew into a nearby tree and took off hours later.

The coffeehouse plans to produce a history book for their 40th anniversary, and the hawk who caused such a commotion will be featured in the edition, per the outlet.

“I’m sure that the hawk is going to be, maybe not front and center, but it’s going to be a part of that history,” Fishbein told the outlet.